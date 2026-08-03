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Williams Companies Aktie 986504 / US9694571004

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03.08.2026 23:56:18

Williams To Acquire Momentum Midstream For Up To $5.5 Bln

Williams Companies
57.55 CHF -0.23%
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(RTTNews) - EnCap Flatrock Midstream said Monday that it has agreed to sell Momentum Midstream to Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) in a transaction valued at up to $5.5 billion.

The transaction consideration includes $3.5 billion in cash and debt consideration, along with about $2.0 billion in Williams equity. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Houston-based Momentum Midstream operates more than 4,000 miles of natural gas gathering and transmission pipelines across the Gulf Coast, supported by more than one million dedicated acres. The system has approximately 6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of capacity serving more than 140 customers, including industrial users, power plants, city gates and LNG facilities.

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Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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