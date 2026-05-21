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Williams-Sonoma Aktie 986550 / US9699041011

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21.05.2026 15:26:23

Williams-Sonoma Backs FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

Williams-Sonoma
141.78 CHF 2.39%
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(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, luxury home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) reiterated its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect net revenue growth of 2.7 to 6.7 percent, with comparable brand revenue growth of 2 to 6 percent.

Over the long term, the company continues to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, WSM is trading on the NYSE at $186.00, up $5.76 or 3.24 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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Trading Signals: Deere: Kommt es zur Duplizität der Ereignisse?

Vor der Börseneröffnung in New York präsentiert der Traktoren- und Baumaschinengigant heute seine Semesterzahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass die Deere-Aktie dann ihre laufende Konsolidierung abschliesst und wieder Fahrt aufnimmt.

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