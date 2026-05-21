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21.05.2026 15:26:23
Williams-Sonoma Backs FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, luxury home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) reiterated its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect net revenue growth of 2.7 to 6.7 percent, with comparable brand revenue growth of 2 to 6 percent.
Over the long term, the company continues to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, WSM is trading on the NYSE at $186.00, up $5.76 or 3.24 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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