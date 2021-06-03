SMI 11’511 0.4%  SPI 14’836 0.3%  Dow 34’583 -0.1%  DAX 15’633 0.2%  Euro 1.0966 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 -0.2%  Gold 1’872 -1.9%  Bitcoin 34’889 3.3%  Dollar 0.9043 0.7%  Öl 71.2 0.0% 
03.06.2021 20:49:00

Williams Mullen Named #1 Best Employer Among Large Companies by Business North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen was named the top employer among large companies by Best Employers in North Carolina. The category includes companies with 250 or more U.S. employees. The survey and awards program was created by Business North Carolina and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in North Carolina, benefiting the economy, workforce and businesses in the state. This year's list includes 57 companies.

Williams Mullen

"Being recognized as the number one large employer by Business North Carolina is quite an honor," said Woody Fowler, President and CEO of Williams Mullen. "In 2020, Williams Mullen teammates worked together brilliantly to support our clients and each other during unprecedented times. This achievement not only reflects Williams Mullen's commitment to providing an excellent and inclusive workplace but it is a tribute to our people who make Williams Mullen a great place to work."

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

  • Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or a government entity;
  • Be a publicly or privately held business;
  • Have a facility in the state of North Carolina;
  • Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of North Carolina;
  • Have been in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from North Carolina entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

For the full list of winners, click here.

About Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen is a regional, full-service law firm with approximately 240 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/williams-mullen-named-1-best-employer-among-large-companies-by-business-north-carolina-301305576.html

SOURCE Williams Mullen

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:40 Weekly-Hits: Fusionen und Übernahmen – Volltreffer im Themenindex / Luxusaktien – Ein schickes Trio
08:00 Halbleiter – das Nervensystem der Digitalisierung?
02.06.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
02.06.21 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin nicht mehr trendy, sondern schon ordinär
ams-Aktionäre lehnen an GV Vergütungsbericht ab - Aktie volatil
Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech neu im Kühlschrank haltbar - Aktien freundlich
Kuros übertrifft mit Roll-Out von MagnetOS die eigenen Erwartungen - Aktie geht mit zweistelligem Plus aus dem Handel
CS-Aktie schliesst fester: Credit Suisse wurde offenbar bereits vor einem Jahr wegen Greensill-Fonds gewarnt
SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schlussendlich verhalten -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Zahlreiche Änderungen: So hat sich das Portfolio von George Soros im ersten Quartal 2021 verändert
SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Dow stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich mit schwacher Tendenz aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
40'000-Dollar-Marke greifbar: Bitcoin auf Erholungskurs

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit