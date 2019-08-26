26.08.2019 17:19:00

Williams Lea to open onshore delivery center in Columbus; create 550 new jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Lea, the leading global provider of skilled business-critical support services announces plans to open a second US onshore delivery center in Columbus, Ohio.

Located at 671 S. High Street in the downtown area, the center will deliver centralized, virtual support services to leading legal, financial and professional services firms. Client demand for services in the new site is anticipated to create 550 jobs, and hiring is expected to begin this fall.

The Columbus delivery center will be the second of the kind in the US for the company which operates a similar delivery center 120 miles away in Wheeling, WV. The Wheeling location has experienced monumental growth in recent years, doubling in size since 2014. The company recently announced plans to add an additional 100 jobs in Wheeling by the end of 2019.

In addition to the city's proximity to Wheeling, Williams Lea chose the Columbus area for its second onshore delivery center for the opportunity to tap into a large skilled labor market. With the city close to many law schools, colleges and universities, Columbus offers access to skilled professionals needed to fill positions in account management, document and word processing, marketing, graphic design, finance and administrative support.

Williams Lea CEO Clare Hart said, "Our Williams Lea employees are recognized world-wide for their skills and dedication to our clients and their success. The closeness and community orientation of Columbus exemplifies our Williams Lea culture and values."

Adding a second onshore delivery center complements the company's overall strategy, which relies on standardizing workflows and leveraging technology to provide connected and seamless virtual service delivery for clients in the US and around the globe. In addition to the two US on-shore delivery centers, Williams Lea also operates facilities in Normanton, UK and Chennai and Cochin, India.

"Opening an onshore delivery center in Columbus furthers our strategy of providing top-of-the-line client support outside of high-cost real estate and salary markets. By leveraging the amazing talent found in the Ohio area, we can ensure seamless services continue to be delivered to our clients," Hart added.

About Williams Lea

Williams Lea is the global provider of skilled business-critical support services to financial, legal and professional services firms.  We connect people, processes and technology to manage documents and streamline key back office functions.

From our humble beginnings as a print shop in London, to our position today as a global outsourcing leader, our business is built on a strong heritage, great relationships and a talented team.

Williams Lea is part of Williams Lea Tag which has combined revenues of $1.2 billion and 10,000 employees worldwide, operating in over 195 cities across 40 countries. Williams Lea Tag is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors.

For more information, please visit www.williamslea.com.

Contact: Jennifer Materkoski
Director of Communications 
304-559-9491
jennifer.materkoski@wlt.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/williams-lea-to-open-onshore-delivery-center-in-columbus-create-550-new-jobs-300906919.html

SOURCE Williams Lea

