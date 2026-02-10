Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Williams Cos. Profit Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.615 billion, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $2.222 billion, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $2.571 billion or $2.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $11.950 billion from $10.503 billion last year.

Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.615 Bln. vs. $2.222 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.14 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $11.950 Bln vs. $10.503 Bln last year.

