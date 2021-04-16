 Williams AV Announces Convey Video - World's First Pro-AV Real-Time Language Translation, Open Captioning, and Archiving System | 16.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Williams AV Announces Convey Video - World's First Pro-AV Real-Time Language Translation, Open Captioning, and Archiving System

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams AV announces Convey Video - the world's first real-time language translation, open captioning, and archiving system for the pro-AV industry. Powered by Google's artificial intelligence platform, Convey Video eliminates the barriers of language with real-time translation and has the ability to transcribe up to 27 languages and 70+ dialects with up to 94% accuracy. In addition to real-time continuous translation, Convey Video provides accurate speech-to-text transcription and archiving of all events.

"Convey Video is a transformational solution that changes the game in real-time video-based translation," says CEO and president of Williams AV, Brad Kautzer. "Utilizing leading-edge AI-based technology, Convey Video enhances communications across boundaries and languages. Whether it is enhancing comprehension in Higher Education, translation and recording in Judicial, medical, and law enforcement, or improving global business communications effectiveness, Convey Video does what no other solution can offer. Using the latest available technology integrated into one package, Williams AV offers solutions to meet a range of uses."

Convey Video can be easily integrated into an array of video environments with an easy language selection and set up using a keyboard, mouse, or touchscreen. Personalization can be easily set by an integrator and/or end-user for language, text size, selectable 1-3 lines of text, color, background, and text location. Convey Video offers an alternative when live interpreters are not available or within the scope of budget and provides flexible monthly payment options to fit different application needs.

Serving professional communication needs worldwide since 1976, Williams AV offers products across five wireless communication technologies: real-time audio via Wi-Fi, digital, FM, infrared and induction loop. All five are successfully used in an array of commercial applications, including hearing assistance, language interpretation, tour, corporate, education, government and house of worship. Our systems currently include WaveCAST Wi-Fi Assistive Listening System, Digi-Wave™ digital communication, Induction Loop, FM and Infrared assistive listening systems. For more information, please visit www.williamsavcom.

Press Contact:
Page Stanberry
Marketing Coordinator
Williams AV
952.224.7737
pages@williamsav.com

