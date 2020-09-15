William J. Connolly Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Boston

UBS is proud to announce that William "Will” J. Connolly has joined UBS Private Wealth Management as an Account Vice President and Partner in the Cleary & Devine Group. He will be based in the Boston office at 200 Clarendon Street. The Cleary & Devine Group was founded by Denis J. Cleary and Gregory M. Devine, who spent more than 14 years building a $6 billion dollar business before a successful transition to UBS on May 20, 2020. Together, they will operate one of the largest and fastest growing Private Wealth Management teams in the industry.

Will has been devoted to providing exceptional value to clients since starting in the industry, and was identified as an emerging talent, leader and investor early in his career.

Will has a clear track record of generating new business and strong investment results, and is well versed in financial planning, asset allocation, investment implementation, alternative investments, as well as trust and estate strategies.

"On behalf of UBS, we are excited to welcome Will to the firm. He is a rising talent, with a natural ability for understanding his clients' in-depth needs, making him a great addition to our team," said Max Bardeen, Complex Director of Boston Private Wealth Management at UBS.

Will has an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a BA from Dartmouth College. He has also earned his CFA Charter. Will is an Alumni Board Member at St. Sebastian's School, a Young Leader of the Ireland Funds America, and is involved with both Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Friends of Dartmouth Football.

Will holds his Series 3, 7 and 66 licenses.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005002/en/