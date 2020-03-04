William C. Dudley Named Senior Advisor and Appointed to Treliant's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William (Bill) C. Dudley has joined Treliant as a board member and senior advisor. A distinguished economist with nearly 40 years of combined industry and regulatory experience, Dudley was the 10th President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In that capacity, he was responsible for all the bank's activities, including bank supervision and regulation, monetary policy, and payments services.

"Bill is one of the most highly respected economists and financial industry experts in the world," said Treliant CEO B. Scott Fisher. "The financial services industry seeks assistance in navigating an ever-changing world while treating customers fairly and providing them with quality service. Bill's knowledge, perspective, and experience will be invaluable to our clients and our company as we take a key step in expanding our global growth initiatives."

"I'm extremely honored to join the board of this highly respected, hard-working, and results-driven organization," said Dudley. "Treliant is an innovator in helping clients manage risk, building customized-solutions, and meeting business objectives. I look forward to working with the team at this stage of the company's evolution."

From 2009 to 2018, Dudley served as president of the New York Fed and vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Before his appointment to president, Dudley served as executive vice president of the New York Fed's Markets Group, where he managed the System Open Market Account for the FOMC. In 2012, Dudley became chairman of the Committee on the Global Financial System at the Bank of International Settlements. Previously, he was a partner at Goldman Sachs, where he served as the firm's chief U.S. economist for a decade. Dudley began his career as an economist at the Federal Reserve Board in 1981.

