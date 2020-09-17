Will We Ever Fly Without Fossil Fuels

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Many people are now driving electric cars, but electric planes remain a distant dream for now. Elon Musk, however, claimed that electric planes could be ready in about five years. The CEO of Tesla has long promoted electric vehicles as a solution to climate change and fossil fuel shortages, said that his company is not working on the technology at the moment, but many other companies have begun programs to create electric aircraft; the Pipistrelle Alpha Electro and the Siemens and Magnus' eFusion, to name two.

In a recent blog post, however, Bill Gates openly criticised such ambitions, saying that heavy trucks and passenger planes will "probably never" happen, saying that batteries to power them would be prohibitively heavy and suggesting bio-fuels as a more feasible eco-friendly solution.

A number of new reports on the Research and Markets website discuss the future of electric and hybrid planes in just the last few months, analysing the major global firms that are experimenting with this new technology in freight, passenger travel and defence, as well as new battery developments that could determine whether this technology becomes viable.

