23.12.2023 01:11:00

Will Roberts Joins the Cast of "Italian Kidnapping - ItaliKos" in a Comedic Coup: NewsBlaze

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a sensational new addition to the world of comedy cinema, acclaimed actor Will Roberts, fresh off his role as General George C. Marshall in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," is set to bring his unique flair to the upcoming comedy film, "Italian Kidnapping - ItaliKos." The film, currently under production in Athens, Greece, marks a significant shift for Roberts, who is renowned for his dynamic portrayals in various genres.

Will Roberts, as General George C. Marshall with Christopher Nolan during Oppenheimer shoot. (PRNewsfoto/NewsBlaze)

Will Roberts, fresh off his role as General George C. Marshall in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," does comedy

"Italian Kidnapping - ItaliKos," directed by the visionary Giorgos Papatheodorou and cast by Thanasis Psilopoulos, is a riveting adventure-comedy-crime film. It follows a group of six young friends and band members from Athens, whose plans for a concert on the island of Kos take an unexpected turn when their vocalist is abducted. The ensuing quest for their friend leads them from Kos to the picturesque landscapes of Apulia and Brindisi in Italy.

Roberts steps into the role of Salvatore, a character that promises to bring a mix of humor and intensity to the screen. "This role is a departure from my recent portrayal of the legendary 5-star General Marshall," said Roberts. "In 'Italian Kidnapping,' I'm embracing my comedic roots, playing a character that's quite the contrast – let's just say he's not someone you'd want to mess with!"

Roberts, whose storied career spans decades and includes roles in "The Redeemer," "A Soldier's Revenge," and "The West and the Ruthless," among others, is enthusiastic about joining the all-star cast. "I'm beyond excited to work with Giorgos Papatheodorou and Thanasis Psilopoulos. The script is brilliantly written, reminding me of the classic 'My Cousin Vinny.' It's an all-star cast, and I'm looking forward to this feature film. Plus, being Greek, how can you go wrong?" quipped Roberts.

"Italian Kidnapping - ItaliKos" is produced by Crisis Cinema Productions and is set to be a standout addition to the comedic landscape. With Roberts's addition, the film is poised to blend his unique blend of humor and charisma with an already talented ensemble. The film's release is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike, eager to see Roberts in this new, rollicking role.

"Will Roberts is perfect for this new role, and the whole NewsBlaze team sends our congratulations. I'm over the moon that he'll be working with Giorgos Papatheodorou and Thanasis Psilopoulos and their all-star cast," said Alan Gray, NewsBlaze CEO.

About Will Roberts the Actor
Will Roberts has been an SAG actor for 37 years and was most recently honoured to play General George C. Marshall in the "Oppenheimer" movie. Will's recent TV and films include "Lucifer," "Amazon," "The West and the Ruthless," Disney's "ABCD2" shot in India, and "Ibot," a feature film in distribution in China.

He is a skilled voice talent, providing the high-quality voice-over for online and radio commercials.

Will is a 17-year NewsBlaze Partner and an owner of Zucchini's Tricks & Things. As a professional cowboy, he is a Guinness World Record Gun Spinner, the NewsBlaze gun advisor, a whip artist and trick roping expert, with a variety of other talents, including clowning and dancing. Will was an on-air FOX Kids host for 7 years in Northern California and performed on the Las Vegas strip with the renowned Cirque du Soleil in "Viva Elvis." 

Will Roberts can also be found at his websites.
https://HonestHuckster.com – Magician
https://TrickRopers.com – Cowboy
https://ActorWillRoberts.com – Actor

About NewsBlaze
NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which helps build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services, including news features, with the publishers that make up the World City Press Network, including http://Axcessnews.com. Visit https://NewsBlaze.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact: info@crisiscinema.gr

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Contact:
Crisis Cinema Productions
Fleming 36, Moschato 18344, Greece
Website: crisiscinema.gr

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/will-roberts-joins-the-cast-of-italian-kidnapping---italikos-in-a-comedic-coup-newsblaze-302022049.html

SOURCE NewsBlaze

