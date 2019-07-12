Wilco to Bring Rural Lifestyle Brands to Lake Oswego

MT. ANGEL, Ore., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilco, a farmer-owned cooperative, is announcing plans to open a new store in Lake Oswego, Oregon in early 2020. The new location will expand the specialty retailer's footprint to over 20 locations across Oregon and Washington.

Committed to nurturing the passions of small-town living, Wilco carries a wide range of lawn and garden goods, pet products and services, hardware and livestock and farm supplies. The retailer hopes to employ a staff of 40 from the local community.

"We look for locations that our research shows have an unmet need for our top-quality products and services," said Tim Ramsey, Wilco CEO. "As a former Lake Oswego resident, I'm excited to be revitalizing the vacant building and supporting the local economy. This is a great opportunity to extend Wilco's love of the land and commitment to fostering community to my former neighbors."

Wilco builds community by supporting programs such as 4H, FFA, equestrian teams and events, sports facilities and dog parks and community gardens. The cooperative also continues to add sustainability programs such as their annual battery roundup, feed bag recycling and a new recycling program for denim jeans.

The Lake Oswego Wilco store will offer extensive hardware, garden and lawn departments alongside a deep pet care offering including a full-service dog grooming operation.

"Our goal is to supply top-rated, farm-proven brands across all our departments, bringing the best these industries have to offer to customers," said Sam Bugarsky, Wilco Stores President. "We're also focused on delivering friendly, hands-on customer service and supporting the passions of the local communities where we operate. We can't wait to contribute to the Lake Oswego community."

The Lake Oswego store will be located in the former Wild Oats building at the Gateway to Lake Oswego at 17711 Jean Way, convenient to travelers on I-5 traveling to and from Portland.

To learn more about the Wilco Cooperative, visit http://www.wilco.coop or browse products online at http://www.farmstore.com.

###

ABOUT WILCO COOPERATIVE

Wilco is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in Mt. Angel, Oregon, with roots that go back to the 1930's. Since then, Wilco has evolved into one of the Northwest's largest and most sophisticated ag-based cooperatives, and today serves the unique needs of over 500,000 customers with a member base of over 3,000 strong. Wilco delivers three main service lines to support these customers and members: hazelnut processing and marketing, bulk fuels and the farm stores, which are open to the public. Wilco is also part of the Valley Agronomics joint venture and is committed to delivering on its core values and supporting communities, with a focus on growth and innovation to strengthen agriculture and rural lifestyles. To learn more, visit the website at http://www.wilco.coop.

SOURCE Wilco Farmers