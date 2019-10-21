Wilco Plans To Open Their First California Store, Expanding Their Rural Lifestyle Brand In Petaluma

MT. ANGEL, Ore., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilco, a farmer-owned cooperative, is announcing plans to open a new store in Petaluma, CA in May 2020. This opening will mark the retailer's entrance into California and will expand the specialty retailer's footprint to 22 locations on the West Coast.

Committed to nurturing the passions of rural living families, the brand will occupy the former Orchard Supply Hardware space. Similar to that long-time Petaluma retailer, Wilco carries a wide range of hardware supplies alongside land, lawn, garden, livestock, and pet-related products and services. The retailer plans to employ a staff of 40 from the local community.

"We have been interested in expanding the brand into California for some time. We look for locations where community matters and that our research shows have an unmet need for our farm-tested products and services. The combination of Petaluma's rolling farmlands, rich viticulture industry, longer growing season and hometown charm made it the perfect choice to be our inaugural California market," said Sam Bugarsky, Wilco CEO. "As a farmer-owned brand, it's a community that just feels like a natural extension of the Wilco family."

Wilco is committed to contributing to the communities they serve through programs such as school program sponsorships and donations, equestrian teams and events, sports facilities, dog parks, and community gardens. The cooperative also continues to add sustainability programs such as their annual battery roundup, feed-bag recycling and a new recycling program for denim.

Longtime supporters of both 4H and FFA, to which Wilco has donated more than $1.2 million in Oregon and Washington since 2011, they are also committed to developing the next generation of our nation's agricultural leaders.

The Petaluma Wilco store will offer extensive livestock supplies, hardware, lawn & garden, and workwear & lifestyle clothing departments including brands like Carhartt, Danner, Levi, Wrangler and Ariat. Additionally, the retailer will include a deep pet care offering with a full-service dog grooming operation.

"Our goal is to deliver all of the great hardware options Orchard Supply Hardware provided to Petaluma while adding a selection of top-rated, farm-proven brands across all our departments," said Bugarsky. "In addition, we're focused on delivering friendly, hands-on customer service and supporting the passions of the local communities where we operate. We can't wait to contribute to the Petaluma community."

The Petaluma store will be located in the former Orchard Supply Hardware building located at 1390 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954. To learn more about the Wilco Cooperative, visit http://www.wilco.coop or browse products online at http://www.farmstore.com.

SOURCE Wilco