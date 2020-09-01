01.09.2020 01:40:00

Wienerschnitzel Announces Lineup for New Cheesy Ooze Fest Event

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies and gentlemen, Ooze Fest has arrived at Wienerschnitzel and it's going to be epic! Experience unsurpassed deliciousness with the chain's new cheese sauce taking the spotlight on three fan favorites. We open the set with the new Double Cheese Chili Fries, a harmonious blend of this melty cheese sauce, shredded cheddar and Wienerschnitzel's legendary chili. Next up is the new Double Cheese Fries, loaded with zesty cheddar and more of that oh-so-yummy cheese sauce. Finally, the crowd-pleasing new Double Cheese Chili Dog, topped with the ooey-gooey cheese sauce, American cheese and world-famous Chili. This lineup is so flavor-rich, it needs an entourage!

Wienerschnitzel's Ooze Fest has arrived! We poured our new yummy, ooey-gooey cheese sauce on three of your faves. Available now for a limited time only.

"We're confident our Ooze Fest event will be a big hit," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "If you like cheese, you are going to love these. After one bite, you will be requesting an encore."

No need to trek to a desert to experience these amazing headliners because this tasty trio will be touring your nearest Wienerschnitzel, but for a limited time only. To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Wienerschnitzel
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. 

Founded in 1961 by John Galardi, Wienerschnitzel has grown from a single restaurant in Southern California to the world’s largest hot dog chain with over 300 restaurants. The family-owned company now serves over 120 million hot dogs a year and is known for their savory secret-recipe chili they smother on fries, hot dogs and burgers. They round out their delectable menu items with Tastee Freez soft serve treats. Wienerschnitzel holds a special place in the hearts of fans who’ve grown up with them (PRNewsfoto/Wienerschnitzel)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wienerschnitzel-announces-lineup-for-new-cheesy-ooze-fest-event-301121375.html

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 560.40
1.37 %
Sika 216.60
1.12 %
Roche Hldg G 315.70
0.70 %
Givaudan 3’790.00
0.61 %
Novartis 78.04
-0.17 %
CS Group 9.93
-1.45 %
UBS Group 10.99
-1.52 %
SGS 2’338.00
-1.60 %
Zurich Insur Gr 334.00
-1.68 %
Swiss Life Hldg 364.80
-2.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
31.08.20
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
31.08.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Bären erhöhen den Druck / Amazon – Rekordjagd trifft Kurszielbereich
28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
"Perfekter Sturm": Wedbush erhöht Kursziel für Tesla-Aktie
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit Kursfeuerwerk
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Fall Nawalny beschäftigt deutsche Justiz
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit
August 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der Dow Jones notiert am Montag leichter. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich abwärts. Der DAX fiel ebenfalls ins Minus. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Start der neuen Woche vor allem nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB