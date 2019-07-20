20.07.2019 20:00:00

Wide Assortment of 2019 Honda SUVs Currently Available at Matt Castrucci Honda

DAYTON, Ohio, July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is assisting Dayton-area drivers in need of a new SUV by introducing them to the 2019 Honda Pilot and the 2019 Honda HR-V. Both SUVs are part of Honda's current SUV lineup, which also includes the 2019 CR-V and the 2019 Passport. Drivers can schedule test driving sessions with both the 2019 Pilot and the 2019 HR-V at Matt Castrucci Honda.

The 2019 Honda HR-V is a crossover SUV that comfortably seats up to five passengers. This crossover's standard interior features include a sound system with four speakers, a CD player, a USB port, a rearview camera, Bluetooth audio streaming and a height-adjustable driver's seat.

Drivers in need of more interior space and seating should consider the 2019 Pilot, which features three rows of seating. The 2019 Pilot has a maximum cargo capacity of 83.8 cubic feet and an interior volume of 168.2 cubic feet.

Both the 2019 Honda HR-V and the 2019 Honda Pilot are available in five trim levels: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring for the 2019 HR-V and LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite for the 2019 Pilot. Every 2019 Honda Pilot come standard with a 3.5-liter, V6 engine which produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The 2019 HR-V utilizes a four-cylinder, 1.8-liter engine with 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque.

Drivers can learn more about the 2019 Honda Pilot, the 2019 Honda HR-V and other 2019 Honda models at Matt Castrucci Honda's website, http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com. Drivers can also contact Matt Castrucci Honda's team of automotive experts by calling 855-250-8986. Matt Castrucci Honda is home to hundreds of models and serves Dayton, OH and surrounding communities, including Columbus, Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

 

