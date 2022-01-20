SMI 12’512 -0.1%  SPI 15’859 -0.1%  Dow 35’029 -1.0%  DAX 15’810 0.2%  Euro 1.0394 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’268 0.3%  Gold 1’839 -0.1%  Bitcoin 38’444 0.6%  Dollar 0.9156 0.0%  Öl 88.2 0.6% 
1 Aktien kostenlos
Wickes Group Aktie [Valor: 110830140 / ISIN: GB00BL6C2002]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.01.2022 08:00:28

WICKES GROUP PLC: Directorate Change

Wickes Group
2.19 GBP 1.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: Directorate Change

20-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)

 

Directorate Change - Chief Financial Officer

 

Wickes Group plc (the 'Company' or 'Wickes') today announces the appointment of Mark George as Chief Financial Officer.  Mark will join the business with a start date no later than 20 July 2022, replacing Julie Wirth, who has announced her intention to retire from a full-time executive role following her significant contribution to the successful transition of Wickes from a subsidiary business to a stand-alone listed entity.  Julie has agreed to stay on in her role as Chief Financial Officer until 20 July 2022 to ensure a seamless and orderly transition.

 

Mark George has been Chief Financial Officer at The Gym Group PLC since 2018. Before that Mark was at Auto Trader PLC, where he was Deputy CFO and he previously held several senior roles in finance, strategy and general management at a number of leading consumer businesses including Tesco and Asos.

 

David Wood, Chief Executive Officer commented: "Julie has played a pivotal role in the successful demerger and listing of the Company and it is with great sadness that we will see her leave. The Board and I would like to thank Julie for her outstanding contribution and we wish her great success in whatever she chooses to do next."

 

"I am delighted that Mark is joining us. He has a strong track record in a listed company environment and brings extensive financial leadership, strategy and investor experience combined with a passion for the customer. This will be invaluable to the next stage of our journey."

 

Julie Wirth commented, "It has been a privilege to support Wickes through an exciting period of transition; a business with a fantastic culture which is well positioned for future growth. The time is now right for me to step down from a full-time PLC role to pursue other interests and opportunities, and I wish both the Company and all my colleagues the very best for the future."

 

Mark George commented, "Wickes is a great business with a strong brand and an inspiring purpose. I am delighted to be joining at this exciting time for the Company and look forward to working with the team to deliver the growth strategy."

 

Christopher Rogers, Chairman commented, "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Mark to Wickes. His expertise and experience will be crucial as we continue to grow the business.  I would also like to express the Board's sincere thanks to Julie for her commitment, professionalism and dedication to Wickes during her tenure and wish her all the best for the future."

 

No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules in respect of Mark George.

 

Notes

 

New Chief Financial Officer remuneration arrangements

1.  Mark George will be appointed on an annual base salary of £375,000. This salary level reflects Mark's prior experience as CFO of a listed business, the skills and expertise he will bring to the business, and the challenging external market for this role.

2.  The incentive arrangements will be in line with the existing remuneration policy. The maximum annual bonus will be 120% of salary and the LTIP will be 150% of salary.

3.  Benefits will be provided in line with the existing policy.

4.  Pension payments will be 10%, in line with the workforce.

 

The Remuneration Committee has agreed to buy-out some of The Gym Group incentive awards forfeited by Mark.  In doing so, the Committee has considered the performance conditions, time horizons and form of these forfeited awards and sought to replicate these on a like-for-like basis.  Full details will be set out in our next Directors' Remuneration Report.

 

 

 

Outgoing Chief Financial Officer remuneration arrangements

The Remuneration Committee has agreed the following remuneration arrangements for Julie, which reflect the terms of her contract of employment, Wickes' incentive plan rules and the information disclosed in the Wickes' listing prospectus. The Committee is comfortable that given Julie's performance to date, her agreement to remain in role to help ensure a smooth handover and her intention not to return to an equivalent role elsewhere, that the terms are fair and appropriate.

 

The Committee has determined that Julie will receive good leaver status only in respect of the incentives where the performance period is fully completed at the date of cessation and only to the extent that the associated performance conditions are met.  Full details can be found on our website www.wickesplc.co.uk and will also be set out in our next Directors' Remuneration Report.
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
Sequence No.: 137666
EQS News ID: 1270572

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270572&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV

Wie steht es aktuell um die Rohstoffe an den Börsen? Vor allem bei den Basismetallen sind seit 2021 die Kurse eher seitwärts verlaufen. Warum sich die Metalle so entwickelt haben, erklärt Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem zeigt Jochen Staiger, welchen Einfluss die Lagerbestände der Rohstoffe in Zukunft haben könnten.

 

Jochen Staiger: eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

19.01.22 Amazon und Visa nähern sich an – Aktie testet Unterstützung
19.01.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.01.22 Marktüberblick: Hugo Boss nach Zahlen gesucht
19.01.22 Stimmung am Markt droht zu kippen
19.01.22 Jochen Staiger: eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV
18.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc
18.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - Technologiewerte im Fokus
14.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie schiesst letztendlich hoch: Richemont verzeichnet starkes Umsatzwachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Wall Street geht mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Startup sagt Reichweitenangst den Kampf an: Tesla fährt dank neuer Batterie 1'000 Kilometer
Ripple im Rechtsstreit mit US-Börsenaufsicht: Urteil könnte noch im Frühling dieses Jahres gefällt werden
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Ex-CS-Präsident Horta-Osório tritt offenbar mit Millionensalär ab
Zur Rose-Aktie: Zur Rose verliert im Schlussquartal weiter an Schwung - Zur Rose möglicherweise Opfer von Hackerangriff
Welche Faktoren machen NFTs so wertvoll?
Laborstudie: Valneva-Impfstoff neutralisiert wohl Omikron-Variante - Valneva-Aktie gewinnt nachbörslich 45%
Burkhalter- und poenina-Aktien gewinnen schlussendlich: Burkhalter und poenina beraten über Fusion
Krypto-Rally unterbrochen: Experte hält dennoch an optimistischer Prognose von 100'000 US-Dollar fest

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit