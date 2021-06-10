Why People Buy Modafinil Online - 3 Month Study Findings

RIGA, Latvia, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOP 9 SIA, the leading market research company in the U.S., today announces the results of a 3-month study about modafinil consumption among academics, executives, and athletes.

Of the 514 respondents, 47% take modafinil as an "off-prescription" drug to enhance their cognitive abilities. The main benefits of modafinil intake were listed as:

increased focus and memory retention,

increased productivity,

decreased procrastinating,

better decision-making and schedule planning,

increased time to exhaustion with physical activity.

83% of the study participants said that they prefer using generic modafinil, as the brand-labeled drug (Provigil) is considered too expensive. The most popular generic versions of modafinil brands were listed as Modalert, Modvigil, Waklert, and Artvigil.

77% of the respondents said they prefer to order generic modafinil in bulk. The most popular package size was listed as 100 tablets, despite the availability of 10, 20, 30, 50, and even up to 500 pills per package, too.

91% of the study participants said that they prefer to buy modafinil online as it's cheaper. The most popular modafinil vendors were listed as:

What Is Modafinil

Modafinil is a neuro-enhancing (eugeroic) prescription drug used to treat lack of concentration and sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, shift-work sleep disorder, daytime sleepiness, narcolepsy, and other excessive sleepiness disorders.

Modafinil is typically taken once a day as its half-life is 12-15 hours, and the recommended dose is 200mg. It's not recommended for long-term use.

Because of its wakefulness-promoting characteristics, it's also heavily used as an "off-label" cognitive enhancer. In fact, this is where the drug gets its "street name" - nootropic, smart drug, or limitless pill.

Modafinil Benefits

Modafinil is classified as a schedule IV drug in the United States, but given its high availability, 85% of respondents said that they could order modafinil online without a prescription. This is yet another reason its use is more widespread among people who take it off-prescription as a "nootropic" or "smart drug" to improve their cognitive skills.

The conducted study concluded the following benefits of modafinil use:

Approximately twelve-hour awake time,

Enhanced mental functions and faculties,

Improved memory (both work and episodic memory),

Improved focus (longer attention span),

Improved productivity and work output,

Inhibited fatigue sensation (reduces tiredness).

Modafinil Side Effects

As modafinil stimulates mental alertness, it often interacts with other medications users may take. These drug interactions may exacerbate patients' underlying medical conditions. This is especially true if patients take this wakefulness-promoter without a valid doctor's prescription.

Intake of modafinil has been previously linked to allergic reactions, chest pain, high blood pressure, etc. Chest pain is the most severe side effect people may experience after taking modafinil. Patients must seek medical attention immediately if they experience any adverse side effects after administering modafinil.

Patients should also avoid taking the drug if they are pregnant or using birth control pills, have a history of drug abuse, or are taking other prescription medications. Modafinil should never be shared with people who have a history of drug or alcohol addiction, as it may prove to be addictive.

Only 9% of respondents said that they had experienced negative side effects, mainly referring to dry mouth and headaches.

Common Modafinil Side Effects

Dehydration

Lumbago (low back pain)

Upset stomach

Sleeplessness

Dry mouth

Headaches

Nausea

Allergic reactions

Diarrhea

Anxiety

Rhinitis (stuffy nose)

Indigestion

Vertigo

Is Modafinil Safe to Use

Research suggests that modafinil is relatively safe to use as it has a low potential for abuse. Not a single fatality has been reported due to modafinil overdose. Studies indicate that high-quality modafinil is not only safe to take, but also generally a well-tolerated drug.

Legal Considerations

Buying modafinil online is not permitted by all countries for various reasons. All of the study respondents reported no legal issues when buying it online as it's intended for self-use and not for distribution to third parties.

Is It Safe To Purchase Modafinil Online

Finding reliable online pharmacies to buy modafinil online was cited as one of the most difficult tasks among the study participants. 85% of the respondents said they couldn't get a prescription from their physician to buy modafinil online.

Online vendors typically sell modafinil pills that contain between 100mg and 200mg of the active ingredient. Clinical trials show modafinil as a safe and effective nootropic drug if taken within the recommended dosage (up to 200mg per day).

Study respondents consider purchasing modafinil online relatively safe as vendors are offering guaranteed delivery, fast shipping, and quality customer service.

Benefits of Buying from Online Modafinil Vendor

To top off the benefits mentioned above, here is an additional list of reasons why the study participants prefer to buy modafinil online:

the nootropic drug is easy to buy online,

online vendors offer discounts when paying in Bitcoin (BTC),

guaranteed shipping,

the cost to buy modafinil over the web is much lower,

users can get modafinil shipped at their door,

users don't need a valid prescription for online buying,

buying smart drugs online may have no legal restrictions in their country.

How to Buy Generic Modafinil Online

Almost all pharmaceutical companies use the same formula to make generic version drugs, and modafinil is no exception. There are many pharmaceutical producers that sell generic modafinil under their own brand name, like Modalert, Modvigil, Waklert, Artvigil, etc. 74% of the respondents consider HAB Pharmaceutical and SunPharma as the most trusted generic modafinil manufacturers.

The study concluded that the most popular online vendors that sell a generic version of this wakefulness-promoting agent are:

Where to Buy Modafinil in the UK

It is worth mentioning that users cannot get modafinil OTC without a prescription in the UK. Moreover, buying modafinil without a prescription is illegal in most European countries. However, possessing the nootropic is a whole different story - it is generally not against the law to possess modafinil for personal use.

"Off-prescription" purchase of modafinil in the UK is allowed, as long as their product is shipped from within the European Economic Area. As cited by the study participants, all the online vendors listed above offer this option.

In other words, it doesn't really matter whether users are looking to order modafinil in the UK, Germany, Spain, or Ireland, they are good to go when getting it from one of the trusted online vendors listed in this article.

Purchasing Modafinil from Physical Pharmacy

Users can buy Provigil (brand name modafinil) from pharmacies in the USA. However, they must have a modafinil prescription from a medical professional to do that as it's not sold over-the-counter in the USA.

This requirement makes it a time-consuming process, and impossible for some of the users who don't suffer from sleep-related issues. To add, it can be expensive if they choose a high-end pharmacy brand to buy a generic version of the cognitive enhancer.

Provigil drug's price in many local pharmacies is quite high. Unfortunately, insurance companies offer no coverage for it. It is because the prices are mostly for the cash-paying buyers and insurers don't consider these valid. The high price in the local retail pharmacies is the main reason people often consider online buying a possible option.

