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Outlook Therapeutics Aktie 46957431 / US69012T2069

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29.08.2026 12:34:03

Why Now On-Demand Conference Spotlights Nine Emerging Biotech And Healthcare Stories

(RTTNews) - The Virtual Investor "Why Now" On-Demand Conference, hosted by Virtual Investor Co. in partnership with JTC Team, wrapped up on August 27, 2026. The program is designed to give investors and analysts direct access to management teams, each presenting why now is the right time for their company's story. The on-demand format emphasizes transparency and accessibility, allowing investors to view presentations at their convenience.

This edition featured a roster of innovative healthcare and biotech companies, including AIM ImmunoTech, Akari Therapeutics Plc, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Dare Bioscience, Inc. enVVeno Medical Corporation, Ernexa Therapeutics, GRI Bio Inc, Moleculin Biotech Inc, Outlook Therapeutics.

Let's look at the specifics…

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), an immune-oncology company advancing its investigational drug Ampligen, shared its strategy at the conference.

Chairman and CEO Thomas Equels outlined why now is a pivotal time for AIM, spotlighting Ampligen's progress in the Phase 2 DURIPANC trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer. He noted milestones including final patient dosing and the transition into primary endpoint evaluation in Q4 2026, with topline results expected in Q1 2027.

Ampligen (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immune-modulator, has demonstrated broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials, including evaluation in combination with AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi?(durvalumab).

AIM closed Friday's trading (August 28, 2026) at $0.25, up 3.36%

?Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX), an oncology biotech developing antibody drug conjugates with its proprietary PH1 RNA splicing payload, outlined its investment thesis.

President and CEO Abizer Gaslightwala highlighted the opportunity in the evolving ADC landscape, emphasizing the demand for differentiated payload, and Akari's PH1 platform designed to overcome conventional limitations.

He underscored lead candidate AKTX-101, a Trop2-targeting ADC currently in IND-enabling studies, advancing toward Phase 1 first-in-human trial by mid-2027 for solid tumors, alongside AKTX-102, a CEACAM5-targeting ADC designed to leverage the PH1 payload for broad activity across multiple solid tumors.

AKTX closed Friday's trading at $10.70, up 18.76%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP), a biotechnology company developing novel anticancer therapies, emphasized its strategic transformation.

President & CEO Rami Levin pointed to a strengthened leadership team, improved financial position, and disciplined asset evaluation.

He emphasized long-term growth and value creation as CNS advances Berubicin, an anthracycline designed to cross the blood-brain barrier for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), alongside TPI-a87, a taxane derivative in oncology development.

CNSP closed Friday's trading at $5.52, up 0.10%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (MBRX) a Phase 3 clinical-stage company advancing therapies for hard-to-treat tumors, highlighted clinical progress and the potential of its pipeline to address significant unmet needs in oncology.

Chairman and CEO Walter discussed encouraging interim results from the pivotal Phase 2/3 MIRACLE trial evaluating Annamycin?in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), underscoring its differentiated?profile and lack of cardiotoxicity common to anthracyclines.

Key milestones include enrollment progress and the upcoming 90-patient interim analysis, positioned as a value-driving catalyst on the path toward potential registration.

The presentation reinforced Moleculin's strategy to advance Annamycin?and expand its pipeline, including programs in soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases and WP1066, an immune/transcription modulator, and WP1122, in development for pathogenic viruses and certain cancer indications.

MBRX closed Friday's trading at $0.64, down 5.63%

Ernexa Therapeutics, Inc. (ERNA), an innovator developing novel cell therapies for advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases,?shared its transition plan into a clinical-stage biotechnology company.

President and CEO Sanjeev Luther highlighted the company's lead candidate, ERNA-101, an engineered, allogeneic induced mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) therapy derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The therapy is advancing toward an IND submission in Q3 2026 and is designed to deliver IL-7/IL-15 cytokines directly into the tumor microenvironment.

The therapy aims to activate T cells and NK cells to overcome immunologically 'cold' tumors that evade immune recognition and respond poorly to?existing therapies. A first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of ERNA-101 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is expected to be initiated in Q4 2026.

ERNA closed Friday's trading at $4.57, down 2.14%

GRI Bio Inc. (GRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, outlined its differentiated approach to treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

CEO Marc Hertz, Ph.D., highlighted the company's lead candidate, GRI-0621, a once-daily oral RARss/? agonist, with late-breaking Phase 2a data presented at the 2026 European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress on September 6, 2026. The data provided further insight into GRI-0621's differentiated mechanism of action, including effects on lung function, anti-fibrotic biomarkers, and favorable tolerability.

At the conference, the company reinforced its strategy to expand its pipeline, including GRI-0803, a novel type 2 diverse NKT (dNKT) agonist for systemic lupus erythematosus, toward IND-enabling activities.

GRI closed Friday's trading at $1.92, down 7.25%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE), a purpose-driven health biotechnology company focused on women's health, highlighted its efforts to address unmet medical needs and expand innovative treatment options for women at the event.

President and CEO Sabrina Martucci Johnson presented the company's investment thesis, highlighting its mission to advance innovative solutions that address significant unmet needs in women's health through a differentiated, science-based and capital-efficient business model.

She underscored Daré's first product launch, Flora Sync LF5, a vaginal probiotic, and pipeline programs including Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly contraceptive currently in Phase 3,?and DARE to PLAY Sildenafil Cream, a topical therapy for female sexual arousal disorder. She emphasized the company's collaboration-driven development approach, reinforcing the company's strategy to deliver real-world solutions across contraception, menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health.

In its Q2 2026 update, the company reported that DARE-HPV, an investigational therapeutic with potential to be the first treatment for high-risk HPV infection advanced into Phase 2. The study, initiated with funding from an ARPA-H award, is expected to enroll approximately 100 women with persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Topline results are anticipated in 2027.

DARE closed Friday's trading at $0.73, down 0.50%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO), a?late clinical-stage medical device company advancing bioprosthetic?solutions?for deep venous disease, participated in the event.

CEO Robert Berman presented the company's investment?thesis, highlighting the significant unmet need for effective treatment options in severe Deep Venous Insufficiency (DVI) and the substantial market opportunity for its non-surgical replacement venous valve called enVVe.

He underscored the recent FDA IDE approval for the pivotal TAVVE?trial, a U.S. study expected to begin in Q4 2026 and enroll about 230 patients across up to 40 sites. The trial marks a critical regulatory milestone toward potential?approval?of the enVVe System, a first-in-class bioprosthetic venous valve designed to treat the underlying cause of severe DVI, positioning enVVeno for a significant?value-driving catalyst.

NVNO closed Friday's trading at $10.75, down 6.28%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on retinal disease, highlighted at the conference that it is entering a transformative period.

CEO Bob Jahr emphasized the FDA approval of LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) on July 24, 2026, making it the only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab?for wet AMD in the U.S.

He also highlighted the shift from development to commercial operations, the opportunity to introduce an FDA-approved ophthalmic bevacizumab?into a market where off-label use is already widespread, and the company's launch preparations in the U.S., alongside its existing commercial presence in Europe. Jahr noted that with regulatory risk largely behind it, commercial execution now takes centre stage, positioning LYTENAVA to redefine the standard of care in retina treatment potentially.

Outlook has guided that annual U.S. LYTENAVA sales could exceed $500 million by 2030, underscoring the scale of the commercial opportunity.

OTLK closed Friday's trading at $0.64, up 0.59%

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Netflix: Zurück auf dem Schirm

Der Streamingriese erlebt an der Wall Street gerade ein Comeback. Wenngleich ein steiniger Weg vor der Netflix-Aktie liegt, könnte die Aufholjagd durchaus noch weiter gehen.

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