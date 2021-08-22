SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’120 0.7%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’788 0.5%  Bitcoin 44’914 4.8%  Dollar 0.9175 -0.1%  Öl 65.0 -2.3% 
22.08.2021 00:40:00

Why Is Mental Health Important, While Dealing With A COVID Crisis

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealing with the negative feelings and angst that come with dealing with COVID-19 can be done in a variety of ways. Many people I know who are dealing with the pandemic have noticed that the quantity of news they consume on any given day from TV, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media, as well as print media, is exactly proportional to how much they worry. Reducing or limiting how much news you see may have a direct and good impact on your ability to deal, allowing you to cope better and recuperate from what I refer to as "COVID-19 Information Overload."

7 Ways to Improve Your Mental Health

  • Keep your news to a minimum. Too much news can be distressing and lead to mental health problems, as well as physical problems such as heart disease or autoimmune flare-ups, melancholy, and anxiety.
  • Keep in touch with your loved ones. Conversation can provide a feeling of worth. Maintain contact with others by employing social distancing methods such as the phone, Zoom, email, texting, or any other secure form of communication.
  • Journaling can help you figure out if you're falling into social isolation, negativity, or deteriorating health as a result of stress. Keeping a record of your mental, physical, and emotional well-being will help you keep on track and make any required adjustments to be optimistic.
  • Exercise is important to keep your mental health and body healthy by staying active and avoiding being inactive.
  • Many people find that prayer and meditation help them stay positive by reducing or eliminating worry, fear, anxiety, and despair.
  • Stay occupied and imaginative, It may be useful to employ your time creatively and constructively through activities while staying at home due to isolation or quarantine.
  • Make an effort to help others. When people seek out to connect with others, they frequently discover that their load is lessened.

Dealing with the negative feelings and angst that come with dealing with COVID-19 can be done in a variety of ways. Many people I know who are dealing with the pandemic have noticed that the quantity of news they consume on any given day from TV, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media, as well as print media, is exactly proportional to how much they worry. Reducing or limiting how much news you see may have a direct and good impact on your ability to deal, allowing you to cope better and recuperate from what I refer to as "COVID-19 Information Overload."

Contact: Ashely Gomez, PR@eliteinhomefitness.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/why-is-mental-health-important-while-dealing-with-a-covid-crisis-301360209.html

SOURCE Elite Home Fitness

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

20.08.21 SMI-Rekordfahrt vorerst beendet
20.08.21 Essenslieferdienst Deliveroo reduziert Verluste – Aktie am Rekordhoch
20.08.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bullishe Tageskerze / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend intakt
19.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 98.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XAU/USD
19.08.21 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
19.08.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
19.08.21 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Weg zur 100'000-Dollar-Marke? Krypto-Experte Tom Lee geht von BTC-Boom aus
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien im Sinkflug: Uhrenexporte steigen im Juli - Swatch-Chef optimistisch
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit