11.01.2020 16:10:00

Why Is Distracted Driving So Dangerous And How Does It Influence Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how distracted driving can affect car insurance rates.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/distracted-driving-and-car-insurance-rates/

Distracted driving comes in numerous forms. Not surprisingly, young drivers are the ones more likely to be distracted while driving. Besides endangering drivers' lives, distracted driving can also affect their insurance costs.

Distracted drivers are making insurance companies to increase the costs of car insurance for everyone. American drivers that are using their smartphones and other gadgets while driving are getting involved in more accidents because of it. The use of smartphones while driving has always been considered a safety issue. With the ever-increasing number of social media apps, smartphone addiction is now considered a social concern. Many states have begun to take measures, and they ban the use of smartphones completely while driving.

Many surveys show that the majority of American drivers admit they are using their smartphones while driving. One survey has shown that 61% of drivers admitted they are using their phones while driving, while another study has shown an even higher percentage of 70% of drivers admitting using their phones while behind the wheel.

Young drivers (age 16 to 24) have been observed manipulating electronic devices at higher rates than older drivers," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports, noting that 10% of drivers ages 15 to 19 involved in fatal crashes were distracted behind the wheel.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Internet Marketing Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10.01.20
Entspannung am Ölmarkt möglicherweise etwas voreilig
10.01.20
SMI kann erneut nicht Schritt halten
09.01.20
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
mehr
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche, Novartis & Co.: Böses Omen für den europäischen Pharmasektor?
Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Hat Warren Buffett Interesse am Flugzeugbauer Boeing?
ABB baut in US-Transformer-Werk Stellen ab
Basilea-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Umsatz im 2019 gesteigert
Analyst optimistisch für Tesla: Neues Kursziel bei über 500 US-Dollar
Boeing-Aktie gibt ab: Mitarbeiter lästern über Firmenkultur und Regulierer
AEVIS VICTORIA übernimmt vom Kanton Bern 35 Prozent am Hôpital du Jura bernois - Aktie volatil
SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SNB erwartet für 2019 Gewinn von knapp 50 Milliarden Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Anleger am Schweizer Aktienmarkt gingen am Freitag in Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztendlich ebenfalls zurückhaltend präsentierte. An den US-Börsen ging die Rekordjagd weiter. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich nach einer wechselhaften Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;