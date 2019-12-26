26.12.2019 16:10:00

Why Drivers Should Use The Same Car Insurance Provider For All Of Their Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how insuring multiple vehicles at the same insurer can save car insurance money.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/the-benefits-of-using-one-insurer-for-multiple-car-insurance/

It is quite common in the US for a household to have more than one vehicle. Smart drivers will choose to insure multiple vehicles with the same provider, thus benefiting of generous multi-vehicle discounts. Making this move will provide the following benefits:

  • Less paperwork to fill in. Policyholders can save time by talking with just one insurance agent and completing just one contract that will cover all vehicles. Drivers should ensure they choose enough coverage to protect the value of the most expensive vehicle in the policy. It is also recommended to talk with an insurance agent or representative about purchasing an appropriate coverage level.
  • Better rates and deductibles. Drivers that have more vehicles will pay more on individual policies than compared to the premiums of a multi-car policy. Also, drivers will have to pay for deductibles when filing for a claim. On a multi-car policy, all claims will have the same deductibles. Depending on the insurer, in the event of filing a claim for two vehicles at once, it is possible to pay only one deductible. For example, if two vehicles that are insured on the same policy got damaged in a fire or a flood, drivers will only have to pay one deductible.
  • Minimized risk of coverage lapse. With a multi-car policy, drivers will have to pay one monthly policy bill at the same location and at the same time. In the case of individual policies, drivers that own multiple cars will have to remember the due dates of each policy and pay them at different locations. Furthermore, drivers can opt for electronic payment, which ensures that premiums are paid automatically.
  • Better rates for high-risk drivers. Teen drivers, DUI convicted drivers, senior drivers are considered high-risk by insurance companies and have to pay high insurance premiums. The multi-car insurance policy premiums will increase if a high-risk driver is added to the policy. However, the overall policy premiums increase would be lowered when compared to the premiums paid by the high-risk driver on a separate policy.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

 

SOURCE Compare-Autoinsurance.org

Nachrichten

