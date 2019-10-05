Why Drivers Should Carefully Analyze The Car Insurance Contract Before Signing It

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autoinsurancequotesave.com has released a new blog post that informs the clients why they should pay attention to the car insurance contract before sealing the deal

Car insurance is required in order to legally drive across the United States. After buying the minimum required by each state (except New Hampshire), drivers can add extra coverage. However, do not be hasty and sign the contract before carefully reading it. Even if this may look complicated and time-consuming, it will prevent unpleasant surprises.



Pay attention to the "Declarations" section of the contract. This section can cover one or more pages and it is one of the most important parts of the contract. Here the driver will find listed the item or items that are covered by the contract. This section also provides details about the expiration date and coverage limits.

The Named Insured is the section where the policyholder will have to write his address, phone number, email address and other related details. Furthermore, there is a section dedicated to the insured vehicle or vehicles, where multiple details must also be added. This is where car owners can add one or more additional drivers.

Carefully look for coverage exclusions. They specify what events will not be covered under the current policy. For example, collision coverage will not cover the insured if the car is vandalized or stolen. Using a personal car for commercial purposes is also a common exclusion.

