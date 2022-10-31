SMI 10'806 0.2%  SPI 13'778 0.2%  Dow 32'148 -1.6%  DAX 13'257 -0.6%  Euro 0.9845 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'622 -0.8%  Gold 1'634 -0.8%  Bitcoin 20'145 -1.6%  Dollar 1.0030 0.3%  Öl 95.5 0.8% 
Top News
SNB-Chef Thomas Jordan geht von geringem Rezessionsrisiko aus - Warnung vor Stromausfällen
Die Säule 3a - so sparen Sie für die gebundene Selbstvorsorge
Tesla-Fahrzeuge im Visier: Apple-Partner Foxconn will mehr als nur iPhones bauen
Skalierbarkeit im Blick: Wird das neue Blockchain-Projekt Aptos zum "Solana-Killer" ?
Bitcoin Cash kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


01.11.2022 00:55:00

Why Chronic Lyme Patients Can't Get Treated: Clinicians Identify Structural Barriers to Providing Care

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinicians who treat chronic Lyme disease patients say that treatment is complex, time-consuming, and does not fit within the standard insurance-based model of providing care. They also report facing legal challenges as well as professional stigma from their medical peers. A recently published study in Healthcare, Access to Care in Lyme Disease: Clinician Barriers to Providing Care, by Lorraine Johnson and Elizabeth Maloney outlines these and other challenges that contribute to a shortage of clinicians at a time when cases are rising.

"Like long COVID, chronic Lyme disease requires complicated, time-intensive care that isn't covered by insurance", said Lorraine Johnson, CEO of LymeDisease.org. "This, along with the risk of legal liability and professional stigma, has caused a shortage of clinicians who treat patients at a time when cases are rising. It's become a real crisis."

The study, which was conducted by LymeDisease.org, a research and advocacy organization, was based on a survey of 155 US clinicians from 30 states who treat patients with chronic Lyme disease. https://www.mdpi.com/2079-6382/8/4/269/pdf  .

 "Like long COVID, chronic Lyme disease requires complicated, time-intensive care that isn't covered by insurance," said Lorraine Johnson, CEO of LymeDisease.org. "This, along with the risk of legal liability and professional stigma, has caused a shortage of clinicians who treat patients at a time when cases are rising. It's become a real crisis."

Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi and is primarily spread by blacklegged ticks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 500,000 people get Lyme disease in the United States each year, with cases growing dramatically over the past decade. Chronic Lyme disease occurs when treatment is delayed, or when patients remain unwell after an initial course of antibiotics.

"Clinicians in our survey clearly recognize the dangers posed by inadequate medical education – too many patients go undiagnosed for far too long and too many clinicians are unduly criticized for providing the antibiotic therapies that many patients with persistent Lyme disease need," said Dr. Maloney, President of Partnership for Tick-Borne Diseases Education.

The results of this study confirm previous studies on barriers to care that chronic Lyme disease patients face. Patients report long wait times, lack of insurance coverage, long travel distances and high out-of-pocket costs make care expensive and beyond the reach of many patients. 

About LymeDisease.org

LymeDisease.org is one of the nation's oldest Lyme disease advocacy organizations, as well as one of the community's largest and most trusted communications networks. We bring to bear the collective power of tens of thousands of patients to improve patient care and accelerate Lyme disease research using science-based advocacy. We do this through our patient-led research project, MyLymeData, which allows patients to pool their data to accelerate research using real-world evidence. www.lymedisease.org 

About Partnership for Tick-Borne Diseases Education

Partnership for Tick-borne Diseases Education Ltd., a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing reliable scientific and medical information to the attention of healthcare professionals, provides accredited online CME programs for healthcare professionals at www.LymeCME.info.

Additional Resources:

This study can be downloaded here.

You can download a chartbook of the results here:

To enroll in MyLymeData, visit www.MyLymeData.org .

For more information about findings from the registry, visit the MyLymeData Viz Blog

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/why-chronic-lyme-patients-cant-get-treated-clinicians-identify-structural-barriers-to-providing-care-301663942.html

SOURCE LymeDisease.org

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

02.11.22 Vontobel: Neue Batteriegeneration für BMWs Zukunft
02.11.22 Visa im Schlussquartal mit Rückenwind
02.11.22 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
02.11.22 SMI-Anlegern fehlt der Mut
02.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
02.11.22 KeyInvest Product News
01.11.22 Risikomanagement an der Börse mit dem Finanzwesir | BX Swiss TV
28.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
27.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'276.52 18.98 6SSMJU
Short 11'503.71 13.52 XSSMDU
Short 11'930.99 8.76 DQSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'806.23 02.11.2022 17:30:21
Long 10'409.14 19.85 ALSSMU
Long 10'162.37 13.69 5SSMXU
Long 9'731.47 8.90 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag billiger
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Ratings für CS-Verbindlichkeiten von S&P und Moody's angepasst - Qatar IA will laut Medienbericht Anteil an CS erhöhen
Fed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX letztlich unter der Nulllinie -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefrot -- Chinas Börsen schlussendlich deutlich fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Meyer Burger bestätigt Kapitalerhöhung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen
Zur Rose-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Kaspar Niklaus wird neuer COO
Meyer Burger Technology AG: Beginn der Bezugsfrist und des Bezugsrechtshandels
Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: CS plant Ausbau des Geschäfts in China - Weiterer Top-Manager geht
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Vormittag stärker
Lonza-Aktie im Sinkflug: Lonza launcht magensäureresistente Medikamenten-Kapsel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX letztlich unter der Nulllinie -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefrot -- Chinas Börsen schlussendlich deutlich fester

Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den Mittwochshandel knapp im Plus. Der DAX ging dagegen tiefer aus dem Handel. Der US-Aktienmarkt konnte nach der Verkündung des Fed-Zinsentscheid am Abend nur kurzzeitig ins Plus drehen, bevor er deutlich verlor. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.