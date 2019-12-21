21.12.2019 16:10:00

Why Christmas Is The Best Time To Compare Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christmas is a busy period time of the year. Most of us are out in the town, shopping for the upcoming Christmas parties and looking for presents for our dear ones. With so many people in traffic at the same time, things can get pretty unpredictable. The statistic shows that Christmas time is one of the most dangerous times for drivers, with an alarmingly high number of accidents. Find out more and get free car insurance quotes from http://compare-autoinsurance.org/

  • Shop online as much as possible. Shopping online minimizes the need for driving. By staying less exposed to accidents, a person lowers the risk of making a claim and have his premiums increased upon renewal. Do not worry – companies will deliver the goods with their transport vehicles. If something happens, their commercial policy will cover the cargo and the buyer will receive a brand new product or a money refund.
  • Get storage coverage. If a person does not plan on driving the car this winter, he should ask the insurance company to provide only storage coverage and drop all other forms of coverage. Of course, the car must be stored inside a garage or a dedicated building. But the insurance costs will drop significantly.
  • Get the best deals on collision-avoidance, anti-theft and car-recovery devices. This is a smart way to lower insurance costs and protect the car. Check for the best Christmas deals. Make a list with top devices and see if there are any offers. Having these devices will lower comprehensive and collision car insurance costs.
  • Get car insurance quotes online. Some companies advertise really awesome prices and discounts. Before renouncing the current provider, it is worth the time to check the existing offers and compare prices. Get online quotes, check for discounts (especially newcomers discounts) and compare offers.

