WHR Group Employee Relocation Celebrates 25th Anniversary

PEWAUKEE, Wis., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHR Group Inc. (WHR), a global leader in the employee relocation industry, announced its 25th anniversary today. Founded 25 years ago in a bedroom of Founder Roger Thrun's home, WHR has grown significantly from its humble beginnings. WHR now services some of the largest organizations in the world and has relocated hundreds of thousands of employees.

"I have so much to be thankful for," says Thrun. The loyalty of his customers, including The Kraft Heinz Company, who was WHR's very first client; his senior leadership team including President, Paul DeBoer, Thrun's longtime friend who joined WHR 13 years ago; Director of Operations, Chris Lagerman, who has been with WHR for almost 20 years; CFO, Jamie Long, who was named 2019 CFO of the Year by the Milwaukee Business Journal; and many past/present loyal employees.

As the organization looks to the future and continues to provide service excellence to its clients, WHR has expanded internationally with offices in Zurich, Switzerland, and Singapore. Thrun's son, Client Service Manager, Sean, heads up the Zurich office, while Client Service Manager, Linden Houghtby, leads the Singapore office. "These offices will allow WHR to provide our international clients with the high level of service and support they need," says President, Paul DeBoer. "Having a follow-the-sun operational model is critical to providing true 24/7/365 service in all corners of the globe."

"Thank you to all our clients, employees, directors and partners," says Thrun. "None of this would have been possible without you!"

About WHR Group Inc.

WHR Group Inc. (WHR) is a privately owned, client-driven global relocation management company distinguished by its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. With its 100% client retention rate for the past decade, WHR continues to position itself as the trusted provider in relocation. To learn more about WHR, visit http://www.whrg.com, or follow @WHRGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

