Whoa Dough Introduces Real Cookie Dough Bars at Expo East 2019

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Whoa Dough will introduce its groundbreaking cookie dough bars at Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, September 11-14.

Whoa Dough will sample each of its five flavors at booth #1144 for attendees looking to try a health-conscious, kid-friendly cookie dough indulgence made with real ingredients.

Whoa Dough cookie dough bars come in five flavors: Sugar Cookie Dough, Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Cookie Dough and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and feature the following characteristics:

  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Soy Free
  • Egg Free
  • 7g Protein
  • Under 10 g of Sugar
  • Non-GMO Ingredients
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Plant-Based
  • No Artificial Ingredients
  • OU Kosher certified

Whoa Dough cookie dough bars are available at all Heinen's grocery store locations in Ohio and Illinois, as well as on Amazon, through the company website and in a variety of additional locations, all listed on the website, http://www.whoadough.com.

About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough was founded in 2018 in Cleveland, OH by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed "foodie," Todd Goldstein. In 2011, Goldstein was diagnosed with a gluten intolerance and began his hunt for gluten free products. When his sons were born in 2015 and 2017, they were also diagnosed with a gluten-intolerance, increasing his desire to create a gluten-free treat.

Whoa Dough was invented with the idea that health is all about balance. With that in mind, Whoa Dough developers created a real indulgence that reward those who work hard to live a healthy lifestyle. Whoa Dough cookie dough bars are gluten free, dairy free, soy free, egg free, Non-GMO, Non-GMO Project certified, OU Kosher certified and can be eaten on-the-go. Whoa Dough launched in July of 2019 after a year-and-a-half of research & development and now includes five flavors: chocolate chip, sugar cookie, sugar cookie with sprinkles, peanut butter and peanut butter chocolate chip. Whoa Dough cookie dough bars have a shelf-life of six months and can be eaten at room temperature, chilled or baked. Visit http://www.whoadough.com for more information and follow @whoadough_ on social media.

 

