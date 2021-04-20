 Whiteley Oliver Acquires Onshore Pipeline Services, LLC | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’210 -0.5%  SPI 14’401 0.0%  Dow 34’078 -0.4%  DAX 15’368 -0.6%  Euro 1.1015 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’020 -0.3%  Gold 1’770 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’576 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.5%  Öl 67.2 0.7% 

20.04.2021 06:07:00

Whiteley Oliver Acquires Onshore Pipeline Services, LLC

BEAUMONT, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteley Oliver, LLC ("Whiteley Oliver"), a data-focused field and technical service provider serving the infrastructure and civil construction industry, has acquired Onshore Pipeline Services, LLC ("OPS"), an industry-leading engineering, construction management, and inspections company.  The founders and owners of OPS, Jeff Kitterman and Allan Seilheimer, will remain with OPS and will assume leadership positions within Whiteley Oliver.

Whiteley Oliver Acquires Construction Management and Inspection Firm

"Our clients continue to operate in challenging times.  They have reduced budgets and headcounts, but still maintain the same mission critical responsibilities and operations.  Whiteley Oliver strives to help bridge that operational gap between resource and demand. The expertise held by OPS allows Whiteley Oliver to offer a true turnkey project management service, which fits well with our ongoing surveying, integrity, compliance and maintenance work.  It's another way for us to help our clients succeed in this environment," said Jason Whiteley, CEO of Whiteley Oliver.

"We are excited to partner with Whiteley Oliver.  We share their commitment to safety and finding commercially viable solutions for our clients. Additionally, Whiteley Oliver has a great pedigree working in around complex projects in sensitive areas – and that is where our clients often find themselves.  We look forward to delivering this uniquely powerful service offering to our clients," added Jeff Kitterman, President of OPS.

Allan Seilheimer, Senior Vice President of OPS, added, "Client expectations continue to go up.  We are seeing increased focus on efficiency and cost-reduction.  By providing construction management, survey, inspection and integrity/maintenance, we can efficiently service clients at a better price.  Additionally, Whiteley Oliver has an impressive data management group that utilizes their historical project data to find efficiency in ongoing projects.  That's what the future demands – and we are excited to be part of bringing that to market."

About Whiteley Oliver
Based in Beaumont, Texas, Whiteley Oliver, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business with over 65 years of combined operating history. We offer comprehensive field and technical service solutions, including surveying services, damage prevention, engineering and design, GIS, data management, ROW and land services, pipeline inspection and integrity.

About Onshore Pipeline Services
Onshore Pipeline Services, LLC is an engineering, construction management, and inspections company offering both onsite and offsite representation of our clients in the oil and gas industry. OPS acts as a single-source third party offering resources through all phases of design, project planning, and construction. By reducing the amount of individual personnel required, this streamlined approach creates fluid communication between the client, contractor, and inspection team and has proven to greatly decrease client cost while effectively increasing productivity.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whiteley-oliver-acquires-onshore-pipeline-services-llc-301272134.html

SOURCE Whiteley Oliver, LLC

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

19.04.21 Thematisches Investieren - Mit Flexibilität zum Erfolg
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
19.04.21 Nestlé-Dividende bremst SMI heute ein
19.04.21 Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter im Rallymodus / Tesla – Die wichtigste Kursbarriere
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Harley-Davidson-Aktie schiesst hoch: Harley-Davidson kündigt rechtliche Schritte gegen EU-Zölle an
CureVac-Aktie im Plus: CureVac reicht bei Swissmedic Zulassungsgesuch für Impfstoff ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit