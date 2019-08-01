White Pearl Resorts Launches the INTELITY Full Platform

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the provider of the broadest enterprise guest engagement and staff management platform for hospitality, announced today that its platform is now live at White Pearl Resorts, a luxury property located on Mozambique's beautiful Lagoon Coast.

"We are thrilled to implement the INTELITY platform at our property," said Cordelia Masher, White Pearl Resorts Managing Director. "We were looking for a solution that would help us remove clutter from guest rooms, digitize our hotel information, support international travelers, and make it easier to access dining, tours and restaurant bookings. We look forward to taking our guest service to the next level with INTELITY."

Using the customized mobile app, guests are able to check-in and out, communicate with staff before, during, and after their stay, access information about the property and its amenities, and much more. The in-room tablets function as a digital compendium and allow guests to request services, make reservations at the on-property restaurant, place in-room dining orders, communicate with staff, and access information about the resort and local area. When used in combination, these features dramatically elevate the White Pearl experience for the guest.

In addition to the implementation of guest-facing features, the property will also use INTELITY's back-office dashboard to streamline staff workflows and drive operational efficiency. Using this dashboard, operations teams will have the ability to track, manage, and organize service requests, work orders, daily tasks, housekeeping, and preventative maintenance. INTELITY's platform also integrates with White Pearl Resorts' property management system (PMS), InnKeeper.

"We are honored to have been selected by White Pearl Resorts as their guest experience technology provider," said Sabir Jaffer, INTELITY SVP of International Sales. "It's a privilege to add such a beautiful property to our portfolio of international properties and expand our relationships in Africa."

The deal and implementation with White Pearl Resorts have been handled by INTELITY Channel Partner, Nu Menu Solutions, which represents INTELITY throughout Africa. For more information about the INTELITY platform, please visit the website or email demos(at)intelity.com.

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global provider of the most advanced hospitality technology platform for the hotel, casino, cruise, and luxury residential markets. INTELITY offers its customers comprehensive, fully integrated solutions to better connect and manage guest experience and staff operations, in a single platform. INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by Forbes Travel Guide in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and is used by major hotel groups, including Marriott's Autograph Collection, YOTEL, Proper Hospitality, Frasers Hospitality, Fairmont, and more. For more information or to view current job openings, please visit http://www.intelity.com.

