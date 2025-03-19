Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs Aktie
19.03.2025 09:03:57

White Paper Confirms the Superiority of Svitzer’s New Transverse Tug

Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs
Copenhagen 19 March 2025: Svitzer, a leading global towage and marine services provider, has today released a white paper documenting how its new TRAnsverse tug is capable of performing towage jobs that standard ASD tugs of similar or larger sizes can’t do. According to data presented in the white paper, the TRAnsverse tug could be a game changer for harbour and terminal towage. 

With its revolutionary design, Svitzer’s Transverse tug takes manoeuvrability and towing capabilities to the next level. That’s the conclusion of the white paper, which includes data from sea trials and from the tug’s first months of operation. At speeds above 2-3 knots in dynamic modes, the TRAnsverse tug expands the operating envelope by around 50% compared to similar or larger size standard ASD tug designs. Furthermore, the TRAnsverse tug has shown a fuel efficiency gain of 15%. As a result, the TRAnsverse tug can perform a wider variety of jobs, do them faster and more fuel efficient, and generally deliver a higher level of performance. 

"We believe that the TRAnsverse tug has the potential to become a game changer in harbour and terminal towage. It can address common port pain points, including severe challenges with port congestion, larger vessels, and more extreme weather conditions. We now have solid documentation that the TRAnsverse tug can solve most of the daily jobs faster and better than standard tug designs, meaning it will help prevent delays in the ports, which can be costly and have ripple effects throughout the supply chains,” says Kasper Karlsen, Chief Operating Officer at Svitzer. 

The TRAnsverse design is a leap forward in tug design. Its operational capabilities are based on several distinct design features that differentiate it from other tug designs and, in combination, enable it to manoeuvre and operate in ways no other tug can. Svitzer has patented the TRAnsverse design together with naval architect Robert Allan Ltd. 

  • Direct and indirect force: More direct and indirect force across the range of vessel speeds for arrival and departure, resulting in less time and fuel needed to achieve the required rate of turn (ROT) for the assisted vessel. The TRAnsverse tug can generate approx. 50% higher forces than an ASD of comparable size and engine power in dynamic modes (more than 2-3 knots).
  • Push and sidestep: The ability to push and sidestep under the flare results in less time and fuel needed to achieve the required ROT for the assisted vessel. Furthermore, the TRAnsverse tug can side-push effectively in the full speed range up to 10 knots, allowing instant response to pilot commands as the tug can follow the assisted vessel in position ready to push.
  • Manoeuvrability: Greater tug manoeuvrability means less power is required to position the tug as needed during operations. 
  • Hydrodynamic force: Better usage of hydrodynamic force during pulling means free force during braking. The TRAnsverse design can generate usable hydrodynamic force from lower speeds than predominant tug designs. 
  • Transition capability: Improved transition capability e.g. during direct pulling, changing from a 6 to a 3 o’clock position, will require less power, time and fuel than other tug designs. 

Click here to download the TRAnsverse tug white paper.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Svitzer
Svitzer is a leading global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role in critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

For further information, please contact: 
Anders Crillesen, Global Head of Communications
T: +45 2779 1286
E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A  
T: +45 2494 1654  
E: ir@svitzer.com


