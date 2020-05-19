19.05.2020 23:11:00

White Lodging's StayConfident Program Outlines Enhanced Cleanliness Priorities

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Lodging's StayConfident program leverages the company's broad hospitality experience, and guidance from Centers for Disease Control and hotel brands to define an enhanced cleaning program. 

White Lodging’s StayConfident program includes a seal on the guest room door confirming that it has been deep cleaned, inspected and approved.

"We've always taken great pride in the cleanliness of our hotels and restaurants and want to ensure that our guests know that when they stay or eat at a White Lodging property, they are even more confident that the proper care has been taken before their visit, during their visit and in preparation for their next visit," said Jean-Luc Barone, chief operating officer at White Lodging. 

White Lodging's StayConfident program is built around three focus areas:

  • Contactless operations wherever possible
  • Advanced cleaning and disinfection procedures
  • Individualized – and social distanced – services

An overview of the StayConfident program can be found at http://bit.ly/WLStayConfident. 

Deep Cleaned, Inspected, Approved and Sealed

Much of StayConfident revolves around the guest room, which – after the following five-point protocol is followed – is given a second round of disinfection on all high-touch services, and then ultimately inspected, approved and sealed for the next guest. The guest room program includes:

  • Deep Cleaning and Inspection
  • Hospital-Grade Disinfection
  • Removal of Non-Essential Paper Goods
  • Enhanced Laundry Protocols
  • Limited Housekeeping Entry

    • The StayConfident program also outlines new protocols across the property, including public areas, meeting spaces, the check-in process and food and beverage. Many of the StayConfident components are extensions of the company's existing infectious disease response plan, which has been in place since before the pandemic was declared.

    All White Lodging associates will undergo training and certification on the StayConfident program and any hotel brand programs. They are also required to undergo a COVID-19 symptom and temperature screen upon entering the property for their shift. 

    "Confidence in a hotel operator's approach to hygiene is critical to get individuals and groups to travel again with regular frequency," said Chris Anderson, chief commercial officer at White Lodging. "White Lodging's strong operational record and standards for excellence helps reinforce that when we commit to something, we follow through. Cleanliness has always been a top priority, we've just elevated it even further with StayConfident."

    In addition to following guidance from the Centers for Disease control and other local and national health agencies, StayConfident was assembled with the expertise of internal subject matter experts; outside hygiene consultants; hotel and restaurant association (including AHLA's Stay Safe Initiative) guidance; meetings and event experts; and guidance from Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton brands. Many of White Lodging's leaders serve on hotel brand advisory councils working to define best practices for the broader industry.

    About White Lodging

    White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. 

    For More Information:
    WLCommunications@whitelodging.com 

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-lodgings-stayconfident-program-outlines-enhanced-cleanliness-priorities-301062158.html

    SOURCE White Lodging

