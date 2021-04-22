 White label NFT Marketplace by Blockchain App Factory for unique NFTs | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
22.04.2021 13:07:00

White label NFT Marketplace by Blockchain App Factory for unique NFTs

CHENNAI, India, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rife of NFT and its attractive features inspire a wide range of audience and artefacts collectors by its ability to tokenize the unique assets. The digital representation of unique assets and their special characters adds intrinsic value to the unique assets that cost millions. NFTs spike in the crypto market and its manipulation of industries attract huge investors and entrepreneurs to launch a unique NFT marketplace to reap the benefits of NFTs. Some marketplace owners have chosen their unique vertical for the creation of NFTs like art, sports, games, pets, tweets, etc.

Blockchain App Factory

Developing an NFT marketplace from scratch costs time and money. Blockchain App Factory offers a fully equipped White label NFT marketplace development platform that enables the instant launch of the NFT marketplace for the user. The white-labelled solution comprises customization, wallet integration, Metamask integration and other API integrations with trade charts to indicate the price fluctuations and arrival of new NFT trends.

Our White label NFT marketplace also can be developed under multiple technologies like Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, Tron EOS, NEO, Binance smart chain, etc. The White label NFT marketplace is also integrated with popular auction portals. Its bidding system increases the value of your NFT.

The following are white-labelled NFT marketplace development platforms offered by Blockchain App Factory:

NFT Marketplace for Games
NFT Marketplace for Arts
NFT Marketplace for Sports
NFT Marketplace for Virtual Lands
NFT Subscription Platform
NFT Auction Portal

Blockchain App Factory, the significant blockchain business developer in the crypto market that offers a wide range of white-labelled solutions for the empowerment of crypto business.

Our other NFT services include:
NFT Marketing Services
NFT Exchange Platform Development

﻿

