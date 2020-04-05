White Knight Press Releases Full-Color, Detailed Guide Book for Nikon Coolpix P950 Camera

HENRICO, Va., April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Knight Press has just released Photographer's Guide to the Nikon Coolpix P950, a full-color, detailed guide book covering the menus, features, controls, and operation of the Nikon Coolpix P950 superzoom camera.

This book, by Alexander S. White, is a complete guide to the operation of the Nikon Coolpix P950 digital camera. The book explains all shooting modes, menus, functions, and controls of this superzoom camera, illustrated by more than 300 full-color images. The guide shows beginning and intermediate photographers how to get excellent results using the many features of the P950.

The book explains topics such as autofocus, manual focus, HDR (High Dynamic Range) photography, Raw files, ISO, memory cards, and flash modes. It discusses techniques for using the P950's phenomenal zoom lens, with a maximum optical focal length of 2000mm, to full advantage. The book also explains the camera's features for remote control and image transfer using a smartphone or tablet with the P950's built-in wireless networking capability.

The book includes sample photos taken with the creative options of the camera, including the Picture Control settings, which alter color processing of images; the Creative and Scene shooting modes, with settings optimized for subjects such as the moon, birds, landscapes, pets, sunsets, and action shots; and the Coolpix P950's features for burst shooting and time-lapse photography.

In addition, the book provides introductions to topics such as street photography, infrared photography, and macro photography.

The book also explains the video features of the P950, which can shoot 4K and HD video with stereo sound and can record high-speed video at speeds up to four times greater than normal. In addition, the book describes procedures for using the Filter Effects option to add special effects to images after they have been captured.

In the appendices, the book discusses accessories for the Coolpix P950, including external flash units, remote controls, cases, and charging and power options. The appendices also include a list of useful web sites and other references, as well as a section with "quick tips" to help users take advantage of the camera's features in the most efficient ways possible.

This guide book to the P950 camera includes a detailed Table of Contents and Index.

The book is available now for $9.99 in PDF, iPad, and Kindle formats for download through whiteknightpress.com. The paperback version is available now for $25.95 from Amazon.com and other online sites. The ebook versions are available individually for $9.99 from online sellers such as Apple, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, and Google.

