Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’002 0.3%  SPI 15’428 0.1%  Dow 33’129 0.2%  DAX 14’039 0.7%  Euro 1.0301 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’761 0.8%  Gold 1’868 0.3%  Bitcoin 36’988 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9787 0.1%  Öl 106.0 -1.6% 
1 Aktie gratis

04.05.2022 01:15:00

White House Recognizes May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden recognized May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in a letter from the White House that acknowledged the millions of Americans who ride, and that "A motorcycle offers freedom, recreation, and the opportunity to explore our great Nation coast-to-coast."

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. #SeeMotorcycles

"My Administration remains committed to ensuring the safety of everyone who rides a motorcycle and all who travel across our Nation," Biden wrote in the letter dated May 1, underscoring the importance of personal protective gear for motorcyclists, obeying traffic laws, riding alcohol- and drug-free, and for motorists to drive safely, be aware of motorcyclists, and to share the road. "All of us who travel America's roads have an important role in securing a safe motorcycle-riding environment."

"We thank President Biden, Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and the Department of Transportation for helping to raise awareness of motorcyclists and motorcycle safety," said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. "On behalf of motorcyclists across the country, we are grateful for the funding contained in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to modernize the highways, roads, and bridges."

More riders are anticipated to be on the roads this year. Sales of motorcycles and scooters rose 14.2% in 2021, the second consecutive year of growth, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council Retail Sales Reporting System, which gathers new motorcycle and scooter retail sales data from 14 leading manufacturers and distributors in the U.S.

"The Motorcycle Safety Foundation has worked closely with the Department of Transportation and the Biden administration to bring issues facing motorcyclists to the forefront," said Scott Schloegel, senior vice president of government relations for MSF. "This administration has placed a priority on reducing highway deaths and on educating the motoring public, and we appreciate that this presidential recognition is one of many ways they are working to accomplish that goal."

More tips for riders and drivers are available at the Motorcycle Safety Foundation's websites: msf-usa.org and forcardrivers.com. Users can also test their perception and knowledge with timed challenges and quizzes. (https://www.msf-usa.org/RiderPerception.aspx)

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation, the country's leading safety resource and advocate for motorcyclists, creates education and training systems for riders of every experience level. For those looking to get into riding, formal motorcycle training, such as the Motorcycle Safety Foundation's Basic RiderCourse, is among the best ways to learn. The MSF also offers refresher courses and advanced skills courses for experienced riders.

ABOUT THE MOTORCYCLE SAFETY FOUNDATION
The Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973. The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; BRP, Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in an MSF Basic RiderCourse near you, or to learn more about the many other MSF course offerings, visit MSF-USA.org or call (800) 446-9227.

Follow @msf__usa to keep up with the MSF on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) Logo (PRNewsfoto/Motorcycle Industry Council)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-house-recognizes-may-as-motorcycle-safety-awareness-month-301539097.html

SOURCE Motorcycle Safety Foundation

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

03.05.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Viel Unsicherheit - liefert Bossard trotzdem ab?
03.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
03.05.22 VW setzt voll auf Qualcomm
03.05.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mastercard Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc
03.05.22 Marktüberblick: Covestro senkt Prognose
03.05.22 SMI mit schwachem Wochenauftakt
03.05.22 Marktupdate 03. Mai: Volatilität bestimmt das Börsengeschehen | BX Swiss TV
02.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’550.31 16.16 SMIR9U
Short 12’775.30 12.33 SMIUBU
Short 13’181.84 8.67 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’001.88 03.05.2022 17:31:52
Long 11’495.08 19.77 PSSMDU
Long 11’132.91 12.40 OSSM2U
Long 10’673.01 8.42 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed-Zinsentscheidung im Fokus: US-Börsen nach volatilem Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Viele asiatische Märkte mit Feiertagspause
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals verteuert sich kräftig
Logitech-Aktie verliert zum Handelsschluss: Logitech vermeldet Umsatzrekord -- Prognosen gesenkt
Idorsia-Aktie verliert schlussendlich: Schlafmittel Quviviq erhält Medikamenten-Zulassung in der EU
ams-Aktie schliesst fester: ams OSRAM mit Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
Goldpreis: Fed-Entscheidung am Mittwoch mit Spannung erwartet
Günstige Produktionsbedingungen: Wird Afrika zum Big Player in der Wasserstoff-Industrie?
Mark Hulbert: Auf diese Art schlägt die Dividendenzahlung die Inflation
Pfizer dank COVID-Impfung und Corona-Pille mit starkem Jahresstart - Pfizer-Aktie fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit