03.02.2023 00:38:00

White House Recognizes FINN Partners and OffScrip Health "Heartbreak in America's Heartland" Initiative; Aligns with Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot

Effort Seeks to Raise Awareness Around Solutions and Services to Support Rural Americans

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, a leading global integrated marketing and communications agency, and OffScrip Health, a digital health media platform focused on patient engagement and empowerment, announced today that their joint initiative – "Heartbreak in America's Heartland – Crisis in Rural America" – was highlighted by the Biden Administration in the White House's one year update on the President's Cancer Moonshot.

FINN Partners (PRNewsfoto/FINN Partners)

From the White House Fact Sheet:

New coalition launches to address the obstacles rural patient communities face accessing care.
A broad national advocacy campaign is set to be launched, bringing together a diverse coalition of public-private partners to raise awareness and spur action to address the persistent, underlying issues that have caused rural America to fall behind in healthcare, technology, and infrastructure. The coalition includes Stupid Cancer, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Cervivor, National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship, Cancer and Careers, Triage Cancer, Tigerlily Foundation and Fight Colorectal Cancer Patient Advocate Foundation. Underpinning these efforts will be a storytelling campaign led by OffScrip Health, a leading digital health media platform focused on patient engagement, health equity, and access to care, and FINN Partners, a global integrated marketing and communications agency that will tackle critical issues impacting rural communities' health, such as access to care, broadband infrastructure, consumer goods, clean water, telehealth, and more. The series will also spotlight the new technologies, partnerships, and practices that can make a difference in addressing this crisis of care.

FINN serves as the pro bono agency of record for the effort, which is centered on a multi-part documentary series produced by OffScrip Health and will appear on the network, intended to raise awareness, spark conversations, promote solutions and highlight the work of communities, leaders in business and health, and policymakers making a difference. As part of the campaign, OffScrip and FINN Partners are building a coalition of companies, academic institutions, and nonprofits. 

About OffScrip Health
Founded in 2019 with a mission to accelerate empathy into healthcare communications, OffScrip Health is a leading digital health media platform focused on what should always matter most in healthcare: the patient.

OffScrip Health is one of the fastest-growing patient access, impact, and content influencers in the U.S. market, engaging and interacting with millions of patients across oncology, rare disease, women's health, and more. OffScrip partners with clients in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector, providing uncompromised access to hyper-targeted audiences concerning disease-state awareness, shared decision-making, health literacy, navigation services, media training, and franchise communications strategy.

OffScrip Health was co-founded by 27-year cancer survivor Matthew Zachary — one of the most respected, influential, and visionary patient advocate voices in healthcare — and Andrew MacDowell, a digital communications executive and caregiver dad to his young son.

About FINN Partners
Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world and recognized as a PRovoke Media 2022 Agency of the Year. The full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 33 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Media Contacts

OffScrip Health:
Andrew MacDowell, Co-Founder & COO
media@offscrip.com

FINN Partners:
Celia Jones, JD, Global Chief Marketing Officer
celia.jones@finnpartners.com 
+1 773 885 9781

Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose
gil.bashe@finnpartners.com
+1 732 371 0922

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-house-recognizes-finn-partners-and-offscrip-health-heartbreak-in-americas-heartland-initiative-aligns-with-biden-administrations-cancer-moonshot-301738024.html

SOURCE FINN Partners

