12.08.2022 00:21:00

White Castle to Open Second Arizona Location in Tempe

The state's newest castle will open in the first half of 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- In response to Arizona cravers who have warmly and enthusiastically embraced White Castle's Scottsdale location, the family-owned business plans to open a second Arizona restaurant – in Tempe!

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.)

White Castle announces plans to expand in Arizona with a second castle, to be located in Tempe.

The new castle at 8755 South Jewel Street in south Tempe will open in the first half of 2023. It will be approximately 2,800 square feet and feature the iconic White Castle tower. The new location will create 60 jobs.

"We're really looking forward to satisfying even more cravings in the Valley of the Sun," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our friends and fans have given our Scottsdale location such an incredible reception. We're excited to offer them another location where they can satisfy their White Castle crave."

White Castle opened its Scottsdale Castle, located at 9310 East Via de Ventura in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's Talking Stick Entertainment District, to much fanfare in October 2019. Nearly three years later, the excitement continues, as the restaurant remains one of the chain's top performers. It even features an "Alice Cooper Corner" booth in honor of the local resident and White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame member.

Like the Scottsdale location, the Tempe Castle will feature the full White Castle menu of hot and tasty sliders and sides to satisfy the crave of White Castle fans morning, noon and night.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night, and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-to-open-second-arizona-location-in-tempe-301604719.html

SOURCE White Castle

