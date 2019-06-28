White and Haines Advanced Dentistry Offers Patients in Mooresville, NC a Dependable Alternative to Loose Dentures

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drs. Steven White and Brad Haines, founders of White and Haines Advanced Dentistry, encourage individuals with loose dentures in Mooresville, NC, to consider switching to a denture prosthetic appliance supported by dental implants. When properly placed, implant supported dentures give patients a superior amount of dependability and confidence compared to traditional dentures.

Traditional dentures rely upon adhesives and suction to stay in place. However, they may slip, slide and click throughout the day. This can lead to embarrassment, as well as difficulty eating and speaking. Plus, dentures that move around can chafe against the gums, causing irritation, sores and oral health complications. Because they rest on the top of the gums, traditional dentures do not encourage bone stimulation.

Implant supported dentures are held firmly in place by a series of carefully placed dental implants that give constant stimulation to surrounding bone tissues and prevent bone atrophy. The dental implants are surgically integrated into the bone, offering a dependable anchor for a lifelike denture appliance. When attached to the dental implants, the denture appliance is unlikely to shift and offers a higher degree of reliability. It also forgoes the necessity for messy adhesive gels.

For patients considering dental implants to address their loose dentures in Mooresville, NC, implant supported dentures can be an affordable alternative to full arch dental implants. Full arch dental implants are excellent choices in some cases, but may not be suitable for all patient needs or budgets.

To achieve proper implant placement, Drs. White and Haines use 3D CBCT imaging and guided implant surgery. Additionally, they custom craft all denture restorations to create new, natural-looking smiles that fit patients' facial structures and highlights their unique aesthetics.

Individuals with loose dentures in Mooresville, NC, who want to find out more about implant supported dentures or full arch dental implants are encouraged to call White and Haines Advanced Dentistry at 704-896-9535. The dental team has a collective experience level of more than 40 years and have successfully placed countless dental implants throughout their careers.

About the Dentists

White and Haines Advanced Dentistry is a general dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Cornelius, NC. Dr. Steven White offers more than 20 years of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry. He has served as a mentor at the Nash Institute for Dental Learning as well as an instructor with the Advanced Aesthetics Program. Dr. Brad Haines was named a Top 40 Dentist Under 40 in Incisal Edge Magazine and brings more than a decade of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry. Drs. White and Haines strive to understand each patient's unique set of goals to help them reach a healthy smile and they are members of the American Dental Association, Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation and Charlotte Dental Society, among many others. To learn more about Drs. White or Haines or the services they offer at their practice, please visit their website at http://www.drswhiteandhaines.com or call 704-896-9535 to schedule an appointment.

SOURCE White and Haines Advanced Dentistry