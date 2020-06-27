Whissel Realty Group at eXp Realty Was Named #1 Real Estate Team in San Diego County on Real Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals Report

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whissel Realty Group at eXp Realty was named one of America's most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals, a ranking report produced by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. They're now a member of the "America's Best Real Estate Agents," and ranked number 3 for the state of California and number 1 for the county of San Diego County for the sixth consecutive year.

REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 14,500 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2019. All production numbers are independently verified by a third party to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents the top 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States.

"Congratulations to Whissel Realty Group who made the America's Best list," says Tom Ferry, owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. "I have the pleasure of working with successful real estate professionals day in and day out, and I know all the hard work, late nights, and huge effort that goes into achieving such incredible results," says Ferry. "There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are simply the best. Congratulations to all recipients of this prestigious recognition."

The America's Best are ranked in twelve categories:

By Transactions

Agent-owned brokerages by Transaction Sides



Individuals by Transaction Sides

Teams, Small (2-5 licensed members) by Transaction Sides

Teams, Medium (6-10) by Transaction Sides

Teams, Large (11+) by Transaction Sides

Team-owned brokerages by Transaction Sides

By Volume



Agent-owned brokerages by Volume

Individuals by Volume

Teams, Small (2-5) by Volume

Teams, Medium (6-10) by Volume

Teams, Large (11+) by Volume

Team-owned brokerages by Volume

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2019. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

According to the report, Whissel Realty Group had 354 transactions totaling $190,864,848 ranking their team number 3 in California and number 1 in San Diego County by transaction sides.

"Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2020 America's Best Real Estate Professionals represent only about 1.5% of all Realtors® in the country yet account for over 10% of the closed transactions, and more than 16% of all the sales volume closed last year," says Murray. "To say that Whissel Realty Group is an exceptional sales professional is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is extraordinary."

"We're pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country's top residential real estate agents," says Kyle Whissel, team lead at Whissel Realty Group "It represents the time and effort that we put into each client that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a special recognition."

Information on those receiving this recognition can be found online at https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best.

METHODOLOGY

REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.

The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every nationally branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, MLSs, all applicants from past years' rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, REAL Trends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.

About The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand

The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. REAL Trends America's Best honors America's elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.

REAL Trends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.

About Whissel Realty

Whissel Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty is a family-owned and operated real estate company based out of San Diego, CA. The company was formed in the 1970's by Robert Whissel and is now owned and operated by his son, Kyle Whissel. They have offices across San Diego County including Santee and North Park. For more info on Whissel Realty, visit http://www.WhisselRealty.com.

