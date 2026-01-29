Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.01.2026

Whirlpool Turns To Profit In Q4; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings available to the company was $108 million or $1.91 per share compared to a loss of $393 million or $7.10 per share in the prior year.

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles was $106 million compared to $381 million in the previous year.

Ongoing earnings per share were $1.10 compared to $4.57 in the prior year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly net sales declined to $4.098 billion from $4.136 billion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2026, the company expects GAAP earnings per share of approximately $6.25 and ongoing earnings per share of approximately $7.00. It expects net sales of $15.3 billion - $15.6 billion; approximately 5% growth vs 2025 like-for-like net sales. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.21 per share and revenues of $15.59 billion fiscal year 2026. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

WHR closed at $80.87, down $2.60 or 3.11%. Overnight trading saw a sharper decline, with the stock falling to $75.00, a drop of $5.87 or 7.26%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.