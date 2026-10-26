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26.10.2026 22:46:04
Whirlpool Q3 Swings To Loss; Cuts FY Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss compared with year-ago profit, as lower sales, restructuring costs and an impairment charge hurt the bottom line. The company lowered its full-year earnings outlook.
The company posted a net loss of $249 million, or $3.80 per share, compared with net income of $73 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier. Net sales declined 8.8% to $3.68 billion.
Ongoing loss per share was $0.21, compared with earnings of $2.09 in the prior-year quarter.
Whirlpool updated its 2026 outlook, projecting a GAAP loss of $4.95 per share and an ongoing loss of $1.30 per share. Net sales are expected to reach approximately $14.5 billion, while free cash flow is forecast at about $300 million.
Previously, the company expected GAAP earnings per share of $2.25 - $2.75, and ongoing earnings per share of $2.50 - $3.00. The company earlier expected net sales of about $15 billion.
"Our structural cost take out and pricing realization drove consecutive margin progress through Q3. While the pace of recovery is slower than expected, these actions are setting a clear path for further improvements in 2027," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen
Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.Weiterlesen!
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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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