Whirlpool Q3 Swings To Loss; Cuts FY Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss compared with year-ago profit, as lower sales, restructuring costs and an impairment charge hurt the bottom line. The company lowered its full-year earnings outlook.

The company posted a net loss of $249 million, or $3.80 per share, compared with net income of $73 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier. Net sales declined 8.8% to $3.68 billion.

Ongoing loss per share was $0.21, compared with earnings of $2.09 in the prior-year quarter.

Whirlpool updated its 2026 outlook, projecting a GAAP loss of $4.95 per share and an ongoing loss of $1.30 per share. Net sales are expected to reach approximately $14.5 billion, while free cash flow is forecast at about $300 million.

Previously, the company expected GAAP earnings per share of $2.25 - $2.75, and ongoing earnings per share of $2.50 - $3.00. The company earlier expected net sales of about $15 billion.

"Our structural cost take out and pricing realization drove consecutive margin progress through Q3. While the pace of recovery is slower than expected, these actions are setting a clear path for further improvements in 2027," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.