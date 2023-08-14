|
15.08.2023 01:20:00
Whirlpool Corporation Welcomes Rudy Wilson to Board of Directors
BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whirlpool Corporation board of directors has appointed Rudy Wilson, president of global consumer brands at SC Johnson, to the board, effective August 14, 2023. Wilson will serve on the audit committee and the finance committee.
Wilson, 48, was named president of global consumer brands at SC Johnson in 2021, after serving as chief marketing officer for the consumer brands division and as a regional senior vice president. Previously, Wilson held brand, marketing and general management roles at AT&T Corporation and PepsiCo, Inc.
Wilson graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Arizona State University and a masters in business administration from the University of Michigan.
"Rudy Wilson's experience as a leader in marketing consumer products makes him an excellent addition to our board," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "We know his experience nurturing successful brands will allow him to bring a valuable perspective to both our board of directors and Whirlpool Corporation."
About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-welcomes-rudy-wilson-to-board-of-directors-301900283.html
SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Whirlpool Corp.
|
11.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Whirlpool-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Whirlpool-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
04.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Whirlpool-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Whirlpool verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
28.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Whirlpool-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Whirlpool eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
23.07.23
|Ausblick: Whirlpool präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.23
|S&P 500-Wert Whirlpool-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Whirlpool abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
14.07.23
|S&P 500-Wert Whirlpool-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Whirlpool angefallen (finanzen.ch)
|
10.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Whirlpool stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Whirlpool Corp.
Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV
What are the risks of investing in Private Equity? How much time should an investor have to invest and what returns can investors expect?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Konjunktursorgen: Dow schlussendlich stabil -- SMI letztlich etwas stärker -- DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der US-Leitindex kam am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum vom Fleck. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag etwas stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Montagshandel fester. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}