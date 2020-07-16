16.07.2020 23:31:00

Whirlpool Corporation To Announce Second-Quarter Results On July 22 And Hold Conference Call On July 23

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) will release its second-quarter financial results and presentation materials at 4:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.  Whirlpool Corporation will then hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

To participate in the conference call, dial (866) 393-4306 and use confirmation code Whirlpool. International participants should dial (734) 385-2616 and use confirmation code Whirlpool. The Company suggests that participants dial in ahead of the meeting, as they may experience longer than usual wait times.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's web site at www.whirlpoolcorp.com and may be accessed by clicking on the "Investors" tab located at the top of the page. To listen to the live webcast, participants should visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to download any required streaming media software. Key financial statistics, the earnings presentation and an archived recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's web site for at least 30 days.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the leading kitchen and laundry appliance company in the world, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

Website Disclosure
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-to-announce-second-quarter-results-on-july-22-and-hold-conference-call-on-july-23-301095195.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

