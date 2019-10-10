Whirlpool Corporation Announces New Head of Strategy and Business Development

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2020, Holger Gottstein will join Whirlpool Corporation as senior vice president of strategy and business development, as well as the company's executive committee. In this role, Gottstein will lead strategy and business planning processes for Whirlpool Corporation, including mergers and acquisitions, new business development, and other strategic initiatives. He will work across the organization, partnering with others to push the company's digital consumer journey forward. Gottstein will be based at Whirlpool Corporation headquarters in Benton Harbor, Mich.

"I'm starting a new chapter in my professional life, and I'm thrilled it's with Whirlpool Corporation," said Gottstein. "Whirlpool Corporation is known as an industry leader, producing innovative products that make a difference in the lives of people around the world. I'm anxious to start contributing to that long-standing tradition."

Gottstein joins Whirlpool Corporation from Boston Consulting Group, where he served as managing director & senior partner and has held various leadership roles across Europe, Asia, and North America in the Consumer and Retail Practice. He brings extensive expertise in digital and direct-to-consumer strategies, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and performance improvement. Gottstein holds an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Master's degree in international business and cultural studies from the University of Passau.

"We're pleased to have Holger join Whirlpool Corporation, bringing his decades of experience to our organization during an important time in our digital transformation journey," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "We're constantly looking for ways to improve life in the home. Part of that includes aligning ourselves with relevant partners to ensure Whirlpool Corporation remains at the forefront of digital innovation for consumers."

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com , or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-announces-new-head-of-strategy-and-business-development-300936542.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation