10.10.2019 15:54:00

Whirlpool Corporation Announces New Head of Strategy and Business Development

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2020, Holger Gottstein will join Whirlpool Corporation as senior vice president of strategy and business development, as well as the company's executive committee. In this role, Gottstein will lead strategy and business planning processes for Whirlpool Corporation, including mergers and acquisitions, new business development, and other strategic initiatives. He will work across the organization, partnering with others to push the company's digital consumer journey forward. Gottstein will be based at Whirlpool Corporation headquarters in Benton Harbor, Mich.

"I'm starting a new chapter in my professional life, and I'm thrilled it's with Whirlpool Corporation," said Gottstein. "Whirlpool Corporation is known as an industry leader, producing innovative products that make a difference in the lives of people around the world. I'm anxious to start contributing to that long-standing tradition."

Gottstein joins Whirlpool Corporation from Boston Consulting Group, where he served as managing director & senior partner and has held various leadership roles across Europe, Asia, and North America in the Consumer and Retail Practice. He brings extensive expertise in digital and direct-to-consumer strategies, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and performance improvement. Gottstein holds an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Master's degree in international business and cultural studies from the University of Passau.

"We're pleased to have Holger join Whirlpool Corporation, bringing his decades of experience to our organization during an important time in our digital transformation journey," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "We're constantly looking for ways to improve life in the home. Part of that includes aligning ourselves with relevant partners to ensure Whirlpool Corporation remains at the forefront of digital innovation for consumers."

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-announces-new-head-of-strategy-and-business-development-300936542.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
13:30
US-Ölvorräte steigen wegen deutlich gefallener Rohölverarbeitung
11:25
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Bierbrauer - bis morgen in Zeichnung
10:42
Weekly-Hits: Versorger, Airbus & Boeing
10:03
SMI - Optimismus überwiegt
09.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Fed-Protokoll: Gedpolitiker sorgten sich um Belastungen durch Handelskonflikt
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Geldknappheit in Hongkong: Die Bevölkerung greift nach Bitcoins
J&J-Aktie im Minus: Milliarden-Urteil gegen Pharmakonzern Johnson & Johnson
Handelsgespräche im Fokus: Dow startet wenig bewegt -- SMI volatil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
ams-Aktie unter Druck: ams erhält anscheinend Warnung von Arbeitnehmervertreter wegen OSRAM-Übernahme - Gespräche über Kooperation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelsgespräche im Fokus: Dow startet wenig bewegt -- SMI volatil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
Beim Handel an der Wall Street zeigt sich anfänglich eine abwartende Haltung. Mit Blick auf die Handelsgespräche herrscht am heimischen Aktienmarkt Zurückhaltung. Die deutsche Börse zeigt sich am Donnerstag zögerlich. In Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB