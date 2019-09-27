|
WhereverFamily Announces Winners of Second Annual Awards
YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for the modern family and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the second year.
Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's modern traveling family. Updated several times daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations, cruises, age-specific travel needs and much more.
Reader votes for the Wherever Awards were received via an online ballot on whereverfamily.com, Sept. 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019. The winners of the Wherever Awards were honored at an event at City Vineyard in New York City on Sept. 23.
Whereverfamily.com also honored Rainer Jenss, president and founder, Family Travel Association, as the WhereverFamily Family Traveler of the Year. After Jenss, his wife and two children took a year to travel around the world, he was inspired to launch the Family Travel Association to encourage families to travel all over to help foster relationships and gain a global perspective. Jenss received his award at the City Vineyard event, and made remarks to the audience.
Also announced on Sept. 23, whereverfamily.com is proud to partner with the KAI Foundation on a travel auction in 2020. Long-time travel industry veterans Henry and Clare Kartagener built and staffed a maternity hospital in Mugarameno, Zambia, to bring services for expectant mothers previously unavailable in the region. More than 150 babies have been born at the facility since its construction. A second facility is being eyed in Cambodia. Look for more details on fundraising efforts in 2020.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 Wherever Awards:
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline
American Airlines
Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America
Air Canada
Best Family-Friendly Vacation Company
American Airlines Vacations
Best Family-Friendly International Airline
TAP Air Portugal
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program
Air Canada Aeroplan
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain
The Ritz-Carlton
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain
Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel
Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, Bahamas
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program
Marriott Bonvoy
Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel
Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa
Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel
Fairmont Hotels
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club
Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company
Adventures by Disney
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company
National Geographic Vacations
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line
Disney
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club
Royal Caribbean – Adventure Ocean
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line
Silversea Cruises
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card
United Explorer Card from Chase
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Destination
Italy
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination
Philadelphia
Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island
Bahamas
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Destination of the Year
Italy
Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park
Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio
Best Family-Friendly Waterpark
Great Wolf Lodge
Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company
Avis
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Travel Provider of the Year
Lindblad Expeditions
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport
Pittsburgh International Airport
Best Family-Friendly International Airport
Singapore Changi Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping
Dubai Duty Free
To learn more, visit http://www.whereverfamily.com daily.
About whereverfamily.com
whereverfamily.com is the trusted source for the modern family written by award-winning journalists connected closely to family travel. Updated daily with content unique to today's traveling families, the platform features need-to-know information on planning family trips at any budget for any age group. WhereverFamily will be complemented by creative digital marketing options, including Family on the Go, and html newsletters sponsored by other brands. Family News, a weekly e-newsletter, is sent to a select list of double-opt-in email subscribers. Each year, whereverfamily.com awards the Wherever Awards, the brands selected by the readers as the best in serving families that travel.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer USA, eFlyer Asia and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes http://www.trazeetravel.com.
SOURCE WhereverFamily
