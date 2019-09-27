WhereverFamily Announces Winners of Second Annual Awards

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for the modern family and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the second year.

Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's modern traveling family. Updated several times daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations, cruises, age-specific travel needs and much more.

Reader votes for the Wherever Awards were received via an online ballot on whereverfamily.com, Sept. 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019. The winners of the Wherever Awards were honored at an event at City Vineyard in New York City on Sept. 23.

Whereverfamily.com also honored Rainer Jenss, president and founder, Family Travel Association, as the WhereverFamily Family Traveler of the Year. After Jenss, his wife and two children took a year to travel around the world, he was inspired to launch the Family Travel Association to encourage families to travel all over to help foster relationships and gain a global perspective. Jenss received his award at the City Vineyard event, and made remarks to the audience.

Also announced on Sept. 23, whereverfamily.com is proud to partner with the KAI Foundation on a travel auction in 2020. Long-time travel industry veterans Henry and Clare Kartagener built and staffed a maternity hospital in Mugarameno, Zambia, to bring services for expectant mothers previously unavailable in the region. More than 150 babies have been born at the facility since its construction. A second facility is being eyed in Cambodia. Look for more details on fundraising efforts in 2020.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 Wherever Awards:

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline

American Airlines

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America

Air Canada

Best Family-Friendly Vacation Company

American Airlines Vacations

Best Family-Friendly International Airline

TAP Air Portugal

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program

Air Canada Aeroplan

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain

The Ritz-Carlton

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel

Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, Bahamas

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program

Marriott Bonvoy

Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel

Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa

Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel

Fairmont Hotels

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company

Adventures by Disney

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company

National Geographic Vacations

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line

Disney

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club

Royal Caribbean – Adventure Ocean

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line

Silversea Cruises

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card

United Explorer Card from Chase

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Destination

Italy

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination

Philadelphia

Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island

Bahamas

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Destination of the Year

Italy

Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park

Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio

Best Family-Friendly Waterpark

Great Wolf Lodge

Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company

Avis

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Travel Provider of the Year

Lindblad Expeditions

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport

Pittsburgh International Airport

Best Family-Friendly International Airport

Singapore Changi Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping

Dubai Duty Free

To learn more, visit http://www.whereverfamily.com daily.

