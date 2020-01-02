02.01.2020 20:23:00

Where are Americans Moving?

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc. has released its latest migration map, updated through 2019, showing where Americans have moved throughout the years. According to the latest information published by the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of people that move every year equates to 14% of the population (or roughly 40 million). People move for a variety of reasons: housing, jobs, family, etc.  Being aware of cross-country moving migration patterns can give you a better idea of the behavior of Americans. The following historical U.S. migration study will provide you the states with the largest influx of moves and the states that have the most outbound moves. The updated migration map can be found at www.northamerican.com/migration-map/.

Americans continue to move away from the Midwest, NE and to warmer climates, according to 2019 Migration map and report from northAmerican Van Lines. Moving migration patterns similar to 2018 with SW and SE states boasting largest number of inbound moves.

Key Takeaways from 2019 Migration Report

  • The top three states for outbound moves in 2019 were Illinois, California, and New Jersey.
  • Minnesota re-emerged as the sixth highest state for outbound moves after not being in the top eight the year before.
  • Connecticut, which also was not in the top 8 last year, moved up to #8 for the states with the most outbound moves in 2019.
  • For inbound moves, the top five states in 2019 were identical to 2018, with Idaho first followed in order by Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Additional Takeaways

Northeastern states

The northeastern states rank high for outbound moves and have not placed within the top eight states for inbound moves since the study began in 2015.

Illinois came in first for outbound moves in 2019. This is the 5th time in the last 6 years where Illinois has led that category.

Connecticut ranked fifth in 2015, sixth in 2016, second in 2017, completely fell out of the Top 8 last year, until moving back in 2019 at eight.

Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have consistently been in the Top 8 of outbound moves since the study began in 2015.

Data suggests that Americans move out of the Northeast for a few reasons:

  • They are some of the least tax friendly states: (https://www.kiplinger.com/slideshow/taxes/T006-S001-10-least-tax-friendly-states-in-the-u-s-2019/index.html)
  • The weather, to escape from the bone-chilling temperatures.
  • Jobs. Many companies are moving to warmer clients where the costs are lower: (https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2015/5/13/which-states-have-the-most-job-growth-since-the-recession)

    • Southern states

    The southern states rank within the top eight for inbound moves only. These states have not ranked for outbound moves since the study began.

    South Carolina consistently ranks high for inbound moves. It was third in 2015 before falling to fourth place in 2016 and 2017. South Carolina rose again to third place again in 2018 and 2019. Its percentage of inbound moves fell one point between 2018 and 2019.

    Tennessee has risen steadily in the rankings for inbound moves since 2015 when it came in seventh. Tennessee rose to sixth place for inbound moves in 2016, fifth in 2017, and fourth in both 2018 and 2019. Its percentage of inbound moves decreased one point between 2018 and 2019. Florida has stayed within the top eight states for inbound moves since 2015. It ranked fifth in 2015 and 2016, sixth in 2017, seventh in 2018, and sixth again in 2019.

    North Carolina fell from third place for inbound moves in 2016 and 2017 to fifth place in 2018 and 2019. Texas ranked eighth for inbound moves in both 2018 and 2019.

    Georgia, which ranked eighth for inbound moves in 2016 and 2017 has since fallen out of the rankings and was not in the top eight for 2019.

    Why do the Southern states seem to have the influx of moves? For the same reasons that apply to the previously mentioned Northeastern states, except for the opposite reasons.

  • Very friendly tax states: (https://www.kiplinger.com/slideshow/taxes/T054-S001-10-most-tax-friendly-states-in-the-u-s-2019/index.html)
  • Warmer climates
  • Job growth friendly states: (https://www.kiplinger.com/slideshow/business/T019-S010-states-with-the-fastest-rates-of-job-growth-2020/index.html)

    • Midwestern states

    States in the Midwest typically rank for outbound moves. However, Colorado ranked sixth for inbound moves in 2018 before falling to seventh place in 2019.

    Minnesota was not in the top eight states for outbound moves in 2018 but came in sixth place for 2019. It ranked high in several previous years as well.

    Illinois is the leader here having ranked in the top spot for 5 out of the last 6 years.

    Similar to Illinois, Michigan has consistently been a member of the states with the most outbound moves.

    Western states

    The western states are mixed, with rankings for both inbound and outbound moves.

    Idaho tops the charts most years for the highest percentage of inbound moves. It has ranked first every year since 2015 except for 2017 when it was ousted by Arizona. Arizona consistently tops the chart for inbound moves as well, possibly due to its popularity as a retirement destination. It's ranked second every year since 2015 with the exception of its first-place spot in 2017. Arizona was only one percentage point behind Idaho in 2019.

    Colorado ranked sixth for inbound moves in 2018 and fell to seventh place in 2019. However, its percentage of inbound moves rose one percentage point between 2018 and 2019. Though Oregon ranked within the top eight states for inbound moves from 2015 to 2017, it fell out of the rankings in both 2018 and 2019.

    The 2 Western states that seem to always be among the states with the most outbound moves are Washington state and California.

    Our Methodology
    This is our data of all state inbound and outbound COD moves (household moves).   We define the top inbound and outbound states as those that have the highest proportion of moves where the absolute value difference of inbound and outbound moves is greater than or equal to 400.  This weeds out states that had a small number of moves but would have a high ratio of inbound/outbound moves.

    About North American Van Lines, Inc.
    North American Van Lines, Inc. (U.S. DOT No. 070851), established in 1933, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The Fort Wayne, Indiana based moving company has more than 500 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide.  Information at www.northamerican.com.

    Media Contacts
    Laura McKay
    North American Van Lines
    630.468.4865

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/where-are-americans-moving-300980615.html

    SOURCE North American Van Lines, Inc.

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    11:30
    		Cancom – vor dem Ausbruch?
    27.12.19
    		ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
    23.12.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    23.12.19
    		Ende gut, alles gut
    20.12.19
    		Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
    19.12.19
    		Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
    19.12.19
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
    09.12.19
    		Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    13.12.19
    		Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
    02.12.19
    		Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
    26.11.19
    		Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
    mehr
    ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
    Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
    Ehemaliger Uber-CEO trennt sich von all seinen Uber-Aktien
    Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
    ams veröffentlicht finale Andienungsquote der OSRAM-Aktien
    Rohstoffe im Dezember 2019: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
    Wall Street nimmt neue Rekorde ins Visier -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
    4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
    So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
    2019: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street nimmt neue Rekorde ins Visier -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
    Der heimische Markt blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich stark. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


    ;