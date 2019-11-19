+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
19.11.2019 22:16:00

When You Need Urgent Help, It May Be Hard to Find on Government Pages

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019­ /PRNewswire/ -- If you have to prepare for a hurricane or a power outage, you need information you can understand and use quickly. But on government webpages, you might struggle to find that information. According to this year's Federal Report Card prepared by the Center for Plain Language, the information is often on the page in plain English; it's just hidden by poor information design.

2019 Federal Plain Language Report Card

  • Read the full report 

The report card, released today by Congressman Dave Loebsack (D-IA), graded 21 federal agencies on how well they comply with the 2010 Plain Writing Act, which requires federal agencies to communicate clearly.  This year's Report Card evaluated staffing, training, and reporting required by the law, as well as how easy it was to find, understand, and use information in two online pages from each agency:

  • The most-visited agency page. In the 2nd year the Center has graded these pages, the average grade jumped from a C+ to a B. Most-improved honors go to the Department of Energy's "How Do Wind Turbines Work?" page, which earned an A.
  • An urgent help page, selected from top .gov pages in Google search results for urgent queries, such as, "Help, hurricane is coming." This is the first time the Center has graded these pages. Overall, judges had a tough time finding information a stressed reader would seek. One agency's urgent help page earned an A: Veterans Affairs' "Veteran Suicide Prevention."

"It has been nearly a decade since the Plain Writing Act was signed into law, and I want to applaud our federal agencies for the extraordinary progress they've made," said Congressman Loebsack. "But one area remains a stumbling block--information design, which is crucial when it comes to urgent help information. If someone has only hours to prepare for a severe storm or just moments to help a veteran in need, we can't let unnecessary information, outsized photos, or self-promotion get in the way of vital information."

The Center for Plain Language, a non-profit organization, helps government agencies and businesses write clear documents. The Center also urges people everywhere to demand plain language in all the documents they receive, read, and use. For more information, visit centerforplainlanguage.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/when-you-need-urgent-help-it-may-be-hard-to-find-on-government-pages-300961359.html

SOURCE Center for Plain Language

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:34
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Rohstoffe: Wieder größere Sorgenfalten
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
09:11
Schwergewichte hieven SMI auf Rekordhoch
18.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Fondsmanager überzeugt: Es gibt derzeit keine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
Novartis-Medikament zur Behandlung von Sichelzellenänamie erhält US-Zulassung - Novartis-Aktie im Plus
SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Börsen behaupten sich -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
HP- und Xerox-Aktien bewegt HP lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Xerox ab
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
Die heimische Börse kann nach einem Jahreshoch die Gewinne nicht halten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex fällt zurück. Am US-amerikanischen Aktienmarkt schlugen die Indizes unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag mehrheitlich an, insbesondere der Hang Seng verzeichnete ein kräftiges Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;