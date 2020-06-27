27.06.2020 17:10:00

When Should Drivers Get Car Insurance Quotes Online And Compare Prices

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains when drivers should check the car insurance market and use online quotes

The car insurance rates paid by a driver can be affected by certain events. In some cases, drivers will pay less on their insurance premiums, while in other cases drivers will have to get out more money from their pockets.

Drivers are recommended to check the insurance market in the following situations:

  • Their credit score changed. In most states, the insurance companies are allowed to take the driver's credit score into consideration when determining the premiums paid by them. The insurance companies may claim they found a correlation between the credit score and the chances for a claim to be made. For this reason, drivers with bad credit scores will pay more on insurance, while the ones with good credit scores will pay less.
  • State's laws have changed. Each state has its own car insurance laws and requirements. These laws and requirements can be changed at any time, so it's important for drivers to inform themselves about these changes in a regular manner.
  • The policyholder has maintained coverage. New drivers and drivers that have long coverage lapses are considered high-risk drivers by the insurers. To pay less on their premiums, these types of drivers will have to maintain coverage for at least six months.
  • Major life events. Getting married, moving to a better neighborhood, or buying a safe car can lower the price of insurance paid by drivers. However, drivers that are getting divorced, moving to a high-crime neighborhood, or purchasing an unsafe vehicle, will have their insurance rates increased.
  • Renewal time is getting close. Rival insurance companies will try to lure drivers that have only several weeks until their car policy expires. To do that, they are ready to offer significant discounts. Drivers are recommended to analyze all the factors involved before switching insurance carriers. Policyholders will have to weigh the gains and losses if they decide to make this move.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org

