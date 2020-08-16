When Should Drivers Check Auto Insurance Quotes Online?

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains when is the best time to compare car insurance prices online.

Each insurance company has its own algorithm for determining premiums. For a company, a person might be considered high-risk, while for another insurer the same person represents a standard driver.

Policyholders should take into consideration the following aspects:



Insurance rates change frequently. Insurance companies tend to change their rates often. It's important to search the insurance market regularly, and when the prices are low, apply for an offer. Depending on where the driver lives, insurance companies will raise insurance prices just before the "dangerous" periods in a year. For example, insurers will raise prices just before winter, so it's recommended to buy insurance several months before winter arrives.

Credit score has been improved. In many states, where the law allows it, the driver's credit score is an essential factor in determining his/her insurance rates. Good and excellent credit scores lead to significantly lower insurance rates, while poor and low credit scores can substantially increase the policy rates.

Insurance legislation has changed. Each state has its insurance laws and requirements. These laws can be changed anytime and can have a direct impact on costs.

Drivers have maintained clean records for at least six months. First-time drivers and those that have a long lapse in their coverage history are seen as high-risk drivers by the insurers and have to pay high insurance rates. To pay less, these high-risk drivers need to maintain a clean record for the first six months at least. Their policy rates will decrease even further if they manage to keep a clean record for years and gain the trust of the insurers.

Important life events. Some major personal changes can impact rates. Moving to a better neighborhood, getting married, retiring, or getting a job closer to home have a positive impact on your insurance policy. Moving to a high-crime zone, getting a teen driver on the family policy, or provoking car accidents can have a negative impact on car insurance rates.

Shop before renewal time. Many insurers offer discounts that are up to 10%, if the driver switches to them just one week before the current policy expires.

