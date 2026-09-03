When AI Helps Shape the Dream Trip, ONYX Hospitality Group Brings More of What You Love to Life



EQS Newswire / 03/09/2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST

With 54% of travellers now confident using AI to plan or book travel, ONYX Hospitality Group highlights the role hospitality plays in turning increasingly personalised travel plans into meaningful real-world experiences.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – "Three days and two nights by the sea, easy to reach, with great local food." Today, a prompt this simple can help shape an entire holiday.





Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how travellers discover destinations and plan their time away. According to Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2026 report, based on a survey of 22,000 travellers worldwide, 54% are confident using AI to help plan or book their travel.



But while AI can help travellers define their ideal trip in seconds, it cannot create the experience itself.



The memories that ultimately define a journey still happen in the real world: discovering a neighbourhood, tasting something for the first time, connecting with local people, spending uninterrupted time together or simply finding somewhere to slow down.



For ONYX Hospitality Group, this shift towards increasingly personalised travel reflects the thinking behind its consumer promise, More of What You Love – recognising that the perfect trip means something different to every traveller.



Across four distinctive hospitality brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – ONYX provides different ways to experience a destination, enabling travellers to turn what they are searching for on screen into experiences that reflect how they actually want to spend their time.



For travellers who want to feel the destination: Amari



For those asking AI to find somewhere rich in local culture, food and experiences, Amari, ONYX Hospitality Group's upper-upscale brand, offers a deeper connection with place.



Guided by its brand essence, Transforming Every Stay with Local Soul That Lasts, Amari brings destinations to life through Local Flairs, Curated Perspectives, Ari Service, and Soulful Gatherings & Inspired Exchange.



From local flavours and cultural encounters to thoughtful recommendations and warm Thai hospitality, the experience is designed to help guests discover more of the destination while creating memories that remain long after they leave.



For travellers who want to get out and experience more: OZO



With the freedom to explore and enjoy each destination in their own way, travellers can make the most of their time at OZO.



OZO, ONYX Hospitality Group's lifestyle brand, is designed around comfort, energy and flexibility, creating stays that fit naturally with the different ways people travel. Well-considered rooms support a great night's sleep, while lively spaces provide places to relax and enjoy activities, and fast and seamless connectivity makes it easy to stay connected.



Because everyone unwinds differently, OZO gives guests the freedom to spend their time in their own way. They can head out to discover something new, enjoy the activities they love or return to the hotel to relax and recharge. Friendly and efficient service makes each stay feel familiar and effortless, helping guests feel at ease throughout their stay.



Whether the plan is a packed weekend of discovery or simply enjoying the destination at an individual pace, OZO makes the hotel an effortless base for experiencing more.



For travellers who want to live like a local: Shama



As AI makes it easier to plan longer and more personalised stays, Shama responds to travellers who want time to settle into a destination rather than simply pass through it.



Guided by The Joy of Living, Shama brings the familiarity and comfort of home to the journey, with spaces designed for guests to live, work and unwind naturally and in their own way. Guests can continue their everyday routines, enjoy the things they love and make time for themselves, while also connecting with the surrounding neighbourhood and community.



Over time, guests can discover the places, people and everyday rhythms around them, making an unfamiliar destination feel more familiar and connected. This makes Shama more than simply a place to stay, but a space to live in the destination and enjoy the journey in their own way.



For travellers who want to slow down: Oriental Residence



For travellers whose ideal prompt includes tranquillity, privacy and space to recharge, Oriental Residence offers a different interpretation of luxury.



Guided by its brand essence, Peace of Mind, and The Art of Intuitive Refinement, Oriental Residence combines residential comfort with thoughtful, discreet hospitality.



Its Invisible Hand service philosophy anticipates guests' needs without intruding on their personal space, creating a Sanctuary of Restoration where they can pause, recharge and find balance amid the pace of modern life.



From personalised search to personalised experience



AI may be making travel planning faster, smarter and increasingly personalised, but the rise of technology is also encouraging travellers to think more carefully about something fundamentally human: what do I actually want from my time away?



For one traveller, the answer might be discovering a destination through its food and culture. For another, it might mean exploring from morning until night, living like a local for several weeks, or doing very little at all.



That diversity sits at the heart of More of What You Love.



As technology becomes increasingly sophisticated at helping travellers decide where to go, ONYX Hospitality Group is focused on what happens next – creating the places, experiences and human connections that turn the trip imagined on screen into one worth remembering.



Source: Skyscanner, Travel Trends 2026 – The Future of Travel & Tourism. Survey of 22,000 travellers worldwide.





Hashtag: #ONYXHospitality

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group ONYX Hospitality Group is an established hospitality management company with deep expertise across the Asia-Pacific region. Its complementary portfolio of brands — Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence — is designed to meet the varied needs of business and leisure travellers. Beyond accommodation, ONYX also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on more than six decades of management experience, the Group combines internationally recognised standards with the operational agility to respond effectively across diverse markets. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group creates distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive sector while responding to the evolving expectations of today's travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com





News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 September 2026 –Today, a prompt this simple can help shape an entire holiday.Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how travellers discover destinations and plan their time away. According to Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2026 report, based on a survey of 22,000 travellers worldwide, 54% are confident using AI to help plan or book their travel.But while AI can help travellers define their ideal trip in seconds, it cannot create the experience itself.The memories that ultimately define a journey still happen in the real world: discovering a neighbourhood, tasting something for the first time, connecting with local people, spending uninterrupted time together or simply finding somewhere to slow down.For ONYX Hospitality Group, this shift towards increasingly personalised travel reflects the thinking behind its consumer promise,– recognising that the perfect trip means something different to every traveller.Across four distinctive hospitality brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – ONYX provides different ways to experience a destination, enabling travellers to turn what they are searching for on screen into experiences that reflect how they actually want to spend their time.For those asking AI to find somewhere rich in local culture, food and experiences, Amari, ONYX Hospitality Group's upper-upscale brand, offers a deeper connection with place.Guided by its brand essence, Transforming Every Stay with Local Soul That Lasts, Amari brings destinations to life through Local Flairs, Curated Perspectives, Ari Service, and Soulful Gatherings & Inspired Exchange.From local flavours and cultural encounters to thoughtful recommendations and warm Thai hospitality, the experience is designed to help guests discover more of the destination while creating memories that remain long after they leave.With the freedom to explore and enjoy each destination in their own way, travellers can make the most of their time at OZO.OZO, ONYX Hospitality Group's lifestyle brand, is designed around comfort, energy and flexibility, creating stays that fit naturally with the different ways people travel. Well-considered rooms support a great night's sleep, while lively spaces provide places to relax and enjoy activities, and fast and seamless connectivity makes it easy to stay connected.Because everyone unwinds differently, OZO gives guests the freedom to spend their time in their own way. They can head out to discover something new, enjoy the activities they love or return to the hotel to relax and recharge. Friendly and efficient service makes each stay feel familiar and effortless, helping guests feel at ease throughout their stay.Whether the plan is a packed weekend of discovery or simply enjoying the destination at an individual pace, OZO makes the hotel an effortless base for experiencing more.As AI makes it easier to plan longer and more personalised stays, Shama responds to travellers who want time to settle into a destination rather than simply pass through it.Guided by The Joy of Living, Shama brings the familiarity and comfort of home to the journey, with spaces designed for guests to live, work and unwind naturally and in their own way. Guests can continue their everyday routines, enjoy the things they love and make time for themselves, while also connecting with the surrounding neighbourhood and community.Over time, guests can discover the places, people and everyday rhythms around them, making an unfamiliar destination feel more familiar and connected. This makes Shama more than simply a place to stay, but a space to live in the destination and enjoy the journey in their own way.For travellers whose ideal prompt includes tranquillity, privacy and space to recharge, Oriental Residence offers a different interpretation of luxury.Guided by its brand essence, Peace of Mind, and The Art of Intuitive Refinement, Oriental Residence combines residential comfort with thoughtful, discreet hospitality.Its Invisible Hand service philosophy anticipates guests' needs without intruding on their personal space, creating a Sanctuary of Restoration where they can pause, recharge and find balance amid the pace of modern life.AI may be making travel planning faster, smarter and increasingly personalised, but the rise of technology is also encouraging travellers to think more carefully about something fundamentally human: what do I actually want from my time away?For one traveller, the answer might be discovering a destination through its food and culture. For another, it might mean exploring from morning until night, living like a local for several weeks, or doing very little at all.As technology becomes increasingly sophisticated at helping travellers decide where to go, ONYX Hospitality Group is focused on what happens next – creating the places, experiences and human connections that turn the trip imagined on screen into one worth remembering.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group is an established hospitality management company with deep expertise across the Asia-Pacific region. Its complementary portfolio of brands — Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence — is designed to meet the varied needs of business and leisure travellers. Beyond accommodation, ONYX also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on more than six decades of management experience, the Group combines internationally recognised standards with the operational agility to respond effectively across diverse markets. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group creates distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive sector while responding to the evolving expectations of today's travellers.News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 03/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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