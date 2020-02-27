<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.02.2020 14:00:00

Wheeler Financial From Pitney Bowes Helps T W Phillips Access Capital for Growth

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes has closed a financing transaction with T.W. Phillips Grading Inc. The company is using the capital to expand its fleet of heavy equipment and position itself for growth.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Beyond Meat / WW International Inc 52198601 50.00 % 16.00 %
Facebook Inc. / Pinterest Inc. / Snap Inc. / Twitter Inc. 52198610 49.00 % 15.00 %
IBM Corp. / Nvidia Corp. / Qualcomm Inc. 52198602 65.00 % 12.00 %

Based in Dawsonville, Georgia, T.W. Phillips Grading, Inc. is a family-run business founded by owner Tracey Phillips. With contracts in both the municipal and commercial sector, the business operates heavy equipment to prepare surfaces for roads and building foundations such as schools and new commercial sites. To secure growth opportunities beyond the region, T.W Phillips Grading, Inc. partnered with Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes to secure the capital it needed to invest in new equipment.

"There’s great demand and opportunity for our business, especially with continued growth in the northern Atlanta suburbs ,” said Tracey Phillips, owner and founder of T.W. Phillips Grading, Inc. "We need to invest to respond to this growth or risk missing out, but we can’t afford to be held back by complex, lengthy access to capital. Wheeler Financial made it easy for us. They were flexible and responsive, and they demonstrated a detailed understanding of our business from the earliest stages. As a result, we have expanded our fleet of excavators and are perfectly poised to grow our business.”

"Small businesses like T.W Phillips Grading, Inc. have every right to secure capital quickly and easily. It’s a prerequisite for growth. In reality, this is far from easy,” said Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services. "Wheeler Financial is turning this problem on its head. We have almost a century of experience supporting small businesses. We have a robust history of lending, we have access to capital, and we are vocal about our firm commitment to Main Street. We’re very proud to partner with T.W. Phillips and other hardworking small businesses across America.”

About Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes

Wheeler Financial™ from Pitney Bowes is a subsidiary of the Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, dedicated to helping small to lower middle market clients acquire the critical assets they need to grow and expand their business with innovative financing solutions. The Pitney Bowes Bank, together with Pitney Bowes, has been financing Pitney Bowes equipment for over 20 years. Our expansion into helping our clients finance other purchases reflect our continued commitment to helping our customers grow efficiently and effectively.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Analysen

01.06.18 Pitney Bowes Buy Maxim Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
13:31
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
13:30
Brent durchbricht bisheriges Tief
09:02
SMI vor erneutem Absturz
08:21
Weekly Hits: Gold – Die Gewinne stapeln sich / Digital Data – Ein echter Megatrend
26.02.20
Could Coronavirus Impact Fed Policy?
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pitney Bowes Inc. 7.14 0.00% Pitney Bowes Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Experte warnt vor Rücksetzer: Steht ein deutlicher Einbruch am Markt bevor?
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Virussorgen belasten: SMI unter Druck -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Corona-Krise: Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
LafargeHolcim-Aktie volatil: LafargeHolcim steigert Gewinn und erreicht Wachstumsziele
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Virussorgen belasten: SMI unter Druck -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Donnerstagshandel kräftig ab, während auch der deutsche Leitindex unter Druck gerät. Die asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich im Handelsverlauf in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;