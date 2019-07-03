03.07.2019 02:12:00

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019

TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-231-8191

Dial from outside Canada or the US:  

1-647-427-7450

Pass code:

6456709

Live audio webcast:

www.wheatonpm.com

 

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until August 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-855-859-2056

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-849-0833

Pass code:

6456709

Archived audio webcast: 

www.wheatonpm.com 

 

Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: www.wheatonpm.com

US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Leitindex trat auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich in grün. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.

