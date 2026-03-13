Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.03.2026 03:04:56

Wheaton Precious Metals Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM, WPM.TO, SII.DE) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings climbed to $558.25 million or $1.230 per share from $88.15 million or $0.194 per share last year.

"Strong contributions from cornerstone assets including Salobo, Antamina, and Peñasquito, alongside the continued ramp-up of Blackwater and Goose, demonstrate the strength of our diversified streaming model," said Randy Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals.

Adjusted per share were $1.222 compared to $0.439 in the previous year.

Quarterly revenue grew to $864.71 million from $380.52 million last year.

The company has increased its quarterly dividend under its dividend policy, setting it at $0.195 per common share for 2026. This represents an 18% increase over the quarterly dividend paid in 2025.

For 2026, Wheaton expects attributable gold equivalent production of 860,000 to 940,000 ounces.

Attributable gold equivalent production is forecast to increase by approximately 50% to 1.20 million ounces by 2030.